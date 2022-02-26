Boys’ soccer teams on the Peninsula certainly made a power move in the Central Coast Section brackets this season. Four Peninsula Athletic League teams — along with the West Bay Athletic League’s Sacred Heart Prep — are playing in CCS championship games Saturday in divisions I through IV.
Four of the schools — Menlo-Atherton, SHP, Sequoia and Woodside — all have a history playing for CCS championships. Combined, those schools have appeared in 26 CCS championship games, dating to Sequoia winning the inaugural title in 1970.
SHP has the most storied CCS history, having made the finals 18 times, winning nine, including the 2021 Division II title.
M-A is a four-time finalist, winning twice. It’s been 42 years since Woodside has made a championship game appearance, winning it all in 1980.
But the Wildcats have been there.
Who hasn’t been there? The Aragon boys’ soccer team. When the top-seeded Dons take on sixth-seeded Alisal Saturday afternoon in San Mateo, it will mark the first championship game appearance in the 52-year history of CCS playoffs.
“It means a lot (to be the first to play for a title),” said Aragon head coach Joe Rousseau. “This is the year I was really looking forward to. … To be able to be head coach and have this experience with them (the players on the team) and create these memories, it’s a really big deal for me and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
The last time we saw Rousseau and the Dons, they had been stunned by Carlmont on the final day of the regular, with a 2-2 draw dropping Aragon into a co-championship with Burlingame for the Bay Division title.
To say the Dons —and Rousseau — were gutted would be an understatement. But Rousseau liked how his team responded.
“I think we used it as a learning lesson,” Rousseau said. “I think it made us stronger, got us more ready (for the playoffs).”
Rousseau said the biggest takeaway from that Carlmont game was not to make any game any bigger than any other. He said it is more of a mental adjustment than anything else.
“I think everyone is aware of [the historical significance of this game]. But I keep telling the guys, versus Carlmont, we mentally hyped the game too much. I felt like that got in our heads and affected our performance,” Rousseau said. “To be honest, I feel like it’s just business as usual (leading up to Saturday’s title game). I’m impressed with the maturity we’ve shown.”
All five San Mateo County teams will be in action Saturday. Here is a look at each matchup:
Division I
No. 6 Alisal (16-3-2) at No. 1 Aragon (11-4-5), 3 p.m.
How they got here: The Trojans, third place in the PCAL Gabilan Division, beat No. 3 San Benito 2-1 in the first round and then bested No. 2 North Salinas in overtime, 1-0.
The Dons, co-champs of the PAL Bay Division, needed penalty kicks to get past No. 8 Aptos in the first round, prevailing 3-2. In the semifinals, they took down No. 4 Wilcox, 2-0.
CCS history: This is Alisal’s fourth CCS championship game. The Trojans won DI titles in 2010 and 2013, and finished second in 2005.
For Aragon, this is the program’s first-ever CCS championship game appearance.
Division II
No. 6 Menlo-Atherton (8-6-4) at No. 4 Sacred Heart Prep (13-5-2), 1 p.m.
How they got here: The Bears, third place in the PAL Bay Division, opened with a 2-0 win over No. 3 Menlo School. In the semifinals, they battled No. 2 Mountain View to a 1-1 draw after 80 minutes of regulation and two, 20-minute overtime minutes before M-A prevailed in penalty kicks, 4-2.
The Gators, second place in the WBAL, beat No. 5 Sobrato 3-1 in the first round and in the semifinals, knocked off top-seeded Hillsdale, 3-1.
CCS history: This is Menlo-Atherton’s first championship game appearance since a 3-1 loss to Watsonville in the 2012 final. Overall, this the Bears’ fourth appearance in the title game: they won the 1985 championship, 4-3 over Branham in overtime. They also won the 1994 DII title 2-1.
This is the 19th appearance in a CCS final for SHP. Their first 14 appearances came when the Gators played in the CCS DIII bracket, which was played in the fall when it was part of the Private School League and involved only a couple of leagues. Since DIII was moved to the winter season for the 2009 playoffs, the Gators have appeared in four other finals, winning two. They are the defending DII champions.
Division III
No. 8 Woodside (11-7-2) at No. 2 Mitty (8-5-9), 11 a.m.
How they got here: The Wildcats, tied for sixth in the PAL Bay Division, opened by upsetting top-seeded Valley Christian, 3-0. In the semifinals, they posted a 1-0 win over No. 5 Prospect.
The Monarchs, fifth in the WCAL, took down No. 7 Willow Glen 2-0 in the CCS opener, followed by a 3-1 win over No. 6 Leigh.
CCS history: This is only the second finals appearance in school history for Woodside. The Wildcats won the 1980 CCS championship.
Mitty is appearing in its ninth CCS final, winning titles in 1972, 2005, 2006, 2013, 2016 and 2019. The Monarchs finished second in the first-ever CCS final in 1970 and was runner-up again in 2020.
Division IV
No. 2 Sequoia (9-5-6) at No. 1 King City (15-4-1), 3 p.m.
How they got here: The Ravens, tied for third in the PAL Ocean Division, got past PAL Lake co-champ and No. 7 seed El Camino in the first round. After playing 100 minutes tied at 1-all, the Ravens advanced on penalty kicks, 3-1. In the semifinals, Sequoia took out No. 3 Seaside, 2-1.
The Mustangs opened CCS with a 2-0 win over Latino College Prep and in the semifinals, eliminated 2020 CCS champ Summit Prep, 3-1.
CCS history: This is Sequoia’s sixth CCS finals appearance and first since winning the 1995 title. Sequoia won the first-ever CCS championship, beating Mitty 1-0 in 1970. Sequoia won again in 1974 and finished second in 1978.
This is King City’s third CCS title appearance. The Mustangs won it all in 1987 and finished second in 2019.
