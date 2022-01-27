With the Peninsula Athletic League moving to a three-division system for its boys’ soccer league, the onus to earn points toward a division title becomes a lot more earnest.
When Aragon hosted Carlmont Wednesday in San Mateo, it marked almost the halfway point of Bay Division play as they faced off in game No. 4 of a 10-game schedule.
And with Burlingame unbeaten in both league play and overall, games between the Scots and Dons become that much more important for two teams who expect to be vying for the Bay Division title.
Aragon, who had the better chances, converted on just one, but Alexis Villanueva’s second-half strike proved to be enough for the Dons to come away with the 1-0 win.
“The big thing for us is, we’ve turned a corner about what we expect of ourselves,” said Aragon head coach Joe Rosseau.
Aragon (3-1 PAL Bay, 7-5-2 overall), which spent most of the first half running through the midfield, spent most of the second half going on the direct attack and several times Villanueva was this close to latching onto a breakaway.
He finally did in the 52nd minute. Aragon defender Nikhil Yoon, who was making his first appearance since recovering from an injury suffered during the summer, hit a long clearance ball from in front of his own goal.
The ball sailed over the head of a Carlmont defender and Villanueva was in on goal. Even as the defender closed, Villanueva stayed calm and slotted the ball past a charging Carlmont goalkeeper for the game’s only goal.
The score could have been worse if not for some stellar play from Carlmont keeper Hudson Fox. In the first half, he denied Villanueva on a breakaway as he, somehow, almost magically, stuck is hand out and grabbed the ball off Villanueva’s foot.
About a minute later, Fox completely cleaned out Aragon’s Pouyan Sheikh on a 50-50 ball at the edge of the penalty, earning the Dons a penalty kick.
“I thought I got to it cleanly,” Fox said.
Fox made up for the collision, however, diving to his left to make a save on the spot kick.
Late in the second half, Fox made a reaction save as Arav Agarwal got airborne to try and poke a cross past the Carlmont stopper.
“[Fox] made some big saves,” Rousseau said.
Fox went on to finish with eight saves, six coming in the first half.
“That team (Aragon) puts constant pressure on you,” Fox said.
That was the biggest lament by Carlmont head coach Jose Caballero. While the Dons were looking to attack, the Scots were looking to make another pass.
“We played (the ball) back instead of going forward,” Caballero said. “When they (the Dons) got the ball, they moved forward.”
Carlmont did a good job of knocking the ball around in its defensive end and the midfield, but the connection with its front line was lacking.
Over the final 10 minutes of the first half, however, the Scots put together their most sustained attack of the opening 40 minutes, managing three shots on goal and locking the Dons into their own end.
The Scots continued their push to open the second half, only to be caught on the counter attack by the Dons.
“We were off balance (on the goal),” Caballero said. “We left an open player.”
The best chance for Carlmont (2-1-1, 5-2-3) came in the 58th minute. After buzzing around the Aragon penalty box, Ryan Yang latched onto a ball in the middle of the box and, while his shot wasn’t very strong, it was well placed.
Aragon goalkeeper Taj Gadiraju was screened on the play, but at the last second made a lunging dive to his left to push Yang’s shot wide.
It was the Scots’ only serious chance for a goal. Aragon, meanwhile, continued to apply pressure until the end of the game.
“Our quality players stepped up and started doing what they do best and that’s create opportunities for our forwards,” Rosseau said.
