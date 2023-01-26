The last time the Aragon and Carlmont boys’ soccer teams met in Belmont, the Scots tied the game at 2-all in the dying seconds on the last day of the regular season.
The tie denied the Dons the outright Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division championship, which they ended up sharing with Burlingame.
Wednesday, Aragon flipped the script. Trailing 1-0 in the waning seconds of the game, the Dons got a fortuitous bounce, which Brendan Pineda pounced on to score the game-tying goal as the Dons escaped with a 1-1 draw.
“Every game is so close (in the Bay Division),” said Aragon head coach Joe Rousseau. “It’s a learning lesson for the guys.”
While Wednesday’s game did not have nearly the same impact as last year’s finale, there was certainly a lot riding on the game. Aragon (4-0-1 PAL Bay, 8-3-3 overall) remained unbeaten in league play and is still leading the Bay Division standings at the halfway point of the league season. The Dons came into the game with a two-point lead over Burlingame and Rousseau was a bit disappointed his team didn’t pull out the win, which would have put even more space between the Dons and the Panthers, who played to a 2-2 draw with Hillsdale.
For Carlmont (2-2-1, 5-5-3), the tie was much more damaging. With five games left in PAL play, the Scots will need to win out and then get some help.
“We should have won,” said Carlmont head coach Jose Caballero. “We had a lot of opportunities.”
Most of those opportunities came in the first half. After weathering some early Aragon pressure, the Scots took over and dominated the final 20 minutes. They managed five shots, four of which were on goal. Their best chance came in the 31st minute when Carlmont earned a free kick just over the midfield stripe. Carl Bussiek stepped up and sent a long ball into the Aragon penalty box, where it found the head of Kotaro Kikuchi.
But his header attempt was pushed over the crossbar by Aragon goalkeeper Lukas Peschke to keep the game scoreless at halftime.
The Scots kept up the pressure to open the second half and it paid off with the first goal of the game just two minutes after halftime.
A long ball was controlled by Sasha Menchtchikov, who turned and sent a perfect diagonal pass into space. Daran Ebadi ran on to the ball and, after a few touches, unleashed a shot from 22 yards out that deflected off the heel of an Aragon defender and past Peschke for a 1-0 Carlmont lead.
“It was a brilliant finish,” Rousseau said. “We don’t give up a lot of goals.”
That sent the Dons into chase mode and, during a five-minute span midway through the second half, they had their best sustained attack since the opening minutes of the game. Aragon got off five shots during that time, with Pineda slicing the Carlmont defense with through ball after through ball.
But like Carlmont, the Dons couldn’t finish.
Again, the Scots absorbed the Aragon attack and were looking to close out a key win.
But Rousseau threw everything he had at the Carlmont defense, inserting five forwards into the mix trying to get the equalizer.
But the Carlmont defense was up to the task.
But then the ball took a funny bounce. deep into the one minute of stoppage time, the Dons earned a throw-in in the Carlmont end. The ball pinged around before it landed on the foot of a Scot defender, who took a mighty swing of his leg.
But his clearing attempt slipped off his foot and, despite facing away from the goal, the ball flew backward back into the Scots’ penalty box.
Pineda happened to be in the right spot at the right, taking the ball at the top of the box and blasting a rocket of a shot into the upper right corner of the net for the game-tying goal.
“That’s what happens when you’re put under that much pressure,” Caballero said. “We were unable to clear the ball.
“We were all over them. We just couldn’t finish.”
Despite not playing their best, Rousseau said he was satisfied with the result.
“The positive thing is, we didn’t come out with a loss,” Rousseau said. “Something about this program is that we have a belief we can win.”
Even if that “win” is actually a tie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.