What a wild turn of events on the boys’ soccer pitch Friday between Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division frontrunners Burlingame and Aragon.
In what ended as a 2-2 draw, first-place Burlingame led 2-0 with 10 minutes to play. Then Aragon (3-1-1 PAL Bay, 7-4-3 overall) mounted a momentous comeback, scoring twice in the late going, culminating in a dogpile in the northeast corner of the field after fourth-year varsity senior Alexis Villanueva scored the equalizer in stoppage time.
It was the second big goal of the week for Villanueva, who scored the game-winner early in the second half Wednesday in a 1-0 victory over Carlmont. Yes, also a celebration at the corner flag, but nothing like the free-for-all that ensued Friday.
“It just felt good,” Villanueva said. “Different types of emotions. It always feels good to score at the last minute, especially to tie. It felt good. And we all just came together. It felt like it was a final. It was a great feeling.”
The outcome is significant in the context of the PAL Bay standings, as it put Aragon’s fate in its own hands. While Burlingame (3-0-3, 7-0-5) currently had 12 points league play, Aragon with 10 points trails by just 2, but has one more league match than does Burlingame on its schedule.
“We’re playing well, obviously,” Burlingame head coach Anthony Dimech said. “We’re still undefeated but we’ve had two ties this week. We’re playing well, just a little bit unlucky and not getting the result. We’re playing well, we’re pushing hard, and we’ll keep rolling. We’re still in first right now. But Aragon played well.”
Both Dimech and Aragon head coach Joe Rousseau expressed frustration with the referee. But it seemed Burlingame got the short end of the stick after a late offside call that led to Aragon flipping the field as the game clock went into stoppage time.
Burlingame had two attackers on a break, with a pass going out to the left wing for forward Davis Grundmann. The senior was unmarked, which made it look more offside that it probably was — if it was at all. Grundmann said he certainly wasn’t.
“Yeah, obviously, or I wouldn’t have ran with it,” Grundmann said. “I was ready to score and take this game home, but refs had another idea. I thought I was onside.”
Then came catastrophe for the Panthers, as Aragon’s keeper sent a booming kick to midfield. Burlingame won the header, but Aragon intercepted and pushed the action up the field in a frantic race to the goal. Sophomore midfielder Luka Smirnoff played it in toward a pair of Dons strikers flying toward the goal. Villanueva caught up to it and tapped it in stride high on goal to set off the celebration.
“I just sprinted in and got the rebound, and luckily I just flicked it on and just scored,” Villanueva said. “I just had to be ready for it, and it was just perfect.”
Burlingame controlled the action most of the first half and dominated the attack through the opening 20 minutes. Then in the 17th minute, the Panthers broke through on a beautiful tactical line forming a half arc around the perimeter of the penalty box. Senior Ian Jackson played a lofty ball across the box and junior forward Sean O’Grady put a head on it to redirect it perfectly, as it hit the mark to give Burlingame a 1-0 lead.
“We moved the ball from one side to the other, and then we whipped the ball back post and he was able to get his head on it,” Dimech said.
Burlingame was flying high after doubling the lead I the 63rd minute on a spirited run by midfielder Altai Ordubadi. The sophomore had a takeaway at midfield and quickly pushed the action to Antonio Vazquez, who ran up the right side but was walled off from the goal. But his outlet into the middle found a streaking Ordubadi in stride, who belted it in to make the lead 2-0.
But in the 70th minute, a long free kick by forward David Espinoza turned the tide. The senior was 25 yards out on the far wing, but took a quick approach and powered a shot that was on Burlingame keeper Francesco Maldonado before he even saw it.
“It’s unfortunate,” Dimech said. “We played well. The first one, by goalie got distracted by the linesman. The guy hit a great shot from a long way, and it went in. So, that was unfortunate.”
But it was quite the motivator for the Dons.
“That was a great goal, a wonderful goal by David,” Villanueva said. “He always does it. It’s type of shot. At practice he just does it all day.”
Aragon entered the day riding a three-game winning streak. And even though Friday’s result was a draw, it certainly felt like a win for the Dons.
“Coming back always feel like a win,” Rousseau said. “It’s a big game, they’re a very good team. I thought they played well. I thought, for moments of the game, dominated the game. But I think we have a lot of heart on this team, and they showed it at the end of the game.”
