Burlingame freshman Ian Lai and “the Green monster” combined to put an end to Aragon’s 31-game winning streak.
The Aragon boys’ golf team had already wrapped up the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division championship Monday with the program’s 31st straight victory in league dual meets. But the Panthers refused the Dons a second straight perfect season with a 206-214 victory over Aragon Thursday afternoon at Green Hills Country Club.
“The Green monster got us,” Aragon coach Guy Oling said.
Lai earned medalist honors, shooting a 1-over 37. Aragon sophomore Lequan Wang led the Dons with a 38 and junior Sam Higaki shot a 39.
“We knew coming in they were a good team, and they would present a good challenge for us, and they played well,” Oling said.
As PAL Bay champions, the Dons receive an automatic bid to the Central Coast Section championships, with qualifiers beginning May 10 at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch in Monterey. The Dons will still compete in next week’s PAL championships in Half Moon Bay, but will only be vying for individual results, as the team has already qualified for CCS.
“We’re still the No. 1 seed and still the automatic seed for CCS,” Oling said. “And we’re looking forward to that. … It doesn’t dampen our season. It’s a really good group.”
Burlingame saw Keyaan Maqsood and Zach Newman each score a 41; Will Mendel a 42; Charlie Galanter a 45; and Hudson Rose a 49. Aragon saw Isaiah Lott card with a 44; Ethan Marti a 46; Alex Kao a 47; and Noah Finberg a 49.
