With only automatic qualifiers making it to the Central Coast Section baseball brackets, it’s imperative schools grab one of their league’s automatic berths.
The good news for the teams in the Peninsula Athletic League is the CCS allots nine bids. In the PAL that means the top five teams in the Bay Division, the top two finishers in the Ocean and the Lake Division champ fill eight of those slots.
The ninth spot will be filled by the winner between the No. 6 Bay Division team and the No. 3 team from the Ocean.
With two games left in the regular season, teams in the Bay were still jockeying for position, but Aragon all but punched their ticket with a 5-2 victory over rival Hillsdale Wednesday afternoon.
The win moves the Dons to 9-4 in Bay Division play, with a rematch against the Knights in the regular-season finale Friday. More importantly, the Dons took over sole possession of second place, behind Capuchino, with King’s Academy knocking off Burlingame, 7-6.
“I feel like we’re in a real good spot,” said Aragon manager Lenny Souza. “I don’t think we can be caught (in the standings).”
His Hillsdale counterpart, James Madison, is a little more desperate. The loss drops the Knights into a three-way tie for fifth place with Sacred Heart Prep and King’s Academy at 5-8. One team will grab an automatic berth and a second will be in the play-in game.
“We need to take a game from this series,” Madison said.
The Knights had their chances against Aragon starter Junior Gudino, who was not his sharpest Wednesday.
But like he has done all season and with the help of his defense, Gudino walked the tightrope, but never fell. He tossed a complete game, allowing two runs while scattering eight hits.
“We just took care of the ball and defense behind Junior,” Souza said.
The left-handed senior — at 5-8, 145 pounds — does not cut an imposing figure on the mound. He won’t dazzle you with his speed, either. What he will do is hit his spots, change speeds and frustrate opposing batters.
“At this level, it’s about discipline (at the plate),” Madison said. “It’s hard to hit guys … with that kind of movement.”
Hillsdale had a chance to jump on Gudino and the Dons early as he struggled with his command in the first inning. Tyler Douglass led off the game with an infield hit and he would come around to score on a Jackson Wood double to the right-center field gap for a 1-0 Knights’ lead.
Hillsdale would go on to strand two runners in the inning.
Blake Cowans had a one-out double in the bottom of the second, but failed to cash him in, which turned out to be pivotal because the Dons had scored three runs in top of the frame to take the lead.
After giving up a run in the bottom of the first, Aragon responded with three in the top of the second — a recurring theme on the day. Ethan Casas-Wu, the No. 5 hitter, led off the inning with a single, before Jack Fitzgerald drew a one-out walk. Zach Harte followed with a single up the middle to drive in Casas-Wu and when Hillsdale tried to get Fitzgerald at third, the ball was thrown away and he scored to Aragon up 2-1.
The Dons added a third run on a Danny Geller RBI single.
Aragon increased its lead to 4-1 in the fourth when Harte reached on a check-swing single to no-man’s land and courtesy runner Andre Montilla eventually scored on a Ty Barrango sacrifice fly.
Hillsdale’s best chance to get back in the game came in the bottom of the fifth as the Knights loaded the bases on back-to-back singles from Cowans and Joseph Hoskins and a one-out walk to Andrew Murray. Aidan Sakai came up with a sacrifice fly to drive in Gavin Davis, who was running for Cowans. With runners on first and third, Wood came to the plate and on the first pitch lifted a high drive to deep center — where Darren Randolph tracked it down at the warning track to end the inning.
The Dons used that momentum to tack on another run in the top of the sixth on a Randolph double down the third-base line for a 5-2 lead.
“I felt like when Hillsdale did something, we answered right back,” Souza said.
The Knights had one more shot, loading the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but a flyout to center ended the game.
“Too many opportunities not cashed in,” Madison said. “That’s been some of our story line (this season).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.