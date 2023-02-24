Half Moon Bay natives Alli Dioli, and Abby and Ally Co have known each other their whole lives. Dioli and the Co sisters met in kindergarten and were basketball teammates for the first time with their CYO junior team.

So, when they met as opponents in Thursday’s Central Coast Section Division IV girls’ basketball semifinals — Dioli with Half Moon Bay, and the Co sisters with Notre Dame-Belmont — they decided to give their lifelong basketball connection a marathon finish.

Notre Dame-Belmont basketball Ally Co

Notre Dame-Belmont senior Ally Co in action during the CCS Division IV semifinals against Half Moon Bay.
Half Moon Bay basketball Alli Dioli

Half Moon Bay senior Alli Dioli releases the game-winning 3-pointer Thursday’s double-overtime win over Notre Dame-Belmont at Menlo School.
Half Moon Bay senior Alli Dioli

Half Moon Bay senior Alli Dioli in action against Notre Dame-Belmont in the CCS Division IV semifinals.
Half Moon Bay basketball: Dorwin

Half Moon Bay sophomore Delaney Dorwin puts up a left-handed floater in the Cougars’ double-overtime win over Notre Dame-Belmont.
Notre Dame-Belmont basketball Abby Co

Notre Dame-Belmont senior Abby Co in action during the CCS Division IV semifinals against Half Moon Bay.

