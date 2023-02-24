Half Moon Bay natives Alli Dioli, and Abby and Ally Co have known each other their whole lives. Dioli and the Co sisters met in kindergarten and were basketball teammates for the first time with their CYO junior team.
So, when they met as opponents in Thursday’s Central Coast Section Division IV girls’ basketball semifinals — Dioli with Half Moon Bay, and the Co sisters with Notre Dame-Belmont — they decided to give their lifelong basketball connection a marathon finish.
No. 2-seed Half Moon Bay (18-8) ultimately won it 54-51 in double-overtime at Menlo School to advance to Saturday’s CCS Division IV finals, where the Cougars will take on No. 1 Menlo.
“We were really close friends,” Dioli said. “So, it’s definitely hard to see them have their season end. And it’s like either one of us, I truly think they would feel bad if we had lost. It’s a mutual understanding.”
Dioli was a force, scoring a season-high 36 points, including eight 3s.
The senior has proven quite the comeback story after suffering knee injury by tearing her ACL as a junior in last year’s playoffs. Thursday, she showed once again what she is capable of by putting her team — and when her team is on the floor, the entire Half Moon Bay sports community — on her back.
It was Dioli’s eighth and final 3 that cinched it for the Cougars, as she drilled an open perimeter bomb with a bull’s-eye rainbow arc to give HMB the lead for good at 52-49 in the closing seconds.
“My coach had confidence, all my teammates had confidence, so I just decided to trust myself and let it fly,” Dioli said.
Neither her teammates, nor her coach were surprised.
“I told the girls that my favorite things about playoff high school basketball is when a senior just says: ‘Not today. I don’t want it to be over at this point,’” HMB head coach Gabe Glynn said. “And Alli at this point, she’s gone through so much this year, coming back from an ACL, didn’t play the first few games of the season. And she works harder than anyone I’ve seen at anything in my life. And that’s not hyperbole.”
Dioli also proved she has got to be one of the politest players on the court, possibly in the history of the game. OK, maybe that’s a bit of hyperbole, but the mild-mannered competitor was wearing several NDB defenders all night long. As her coaches and the HMB crowd would yell for fouls at times, she would politely lobby the referees just once or twice.
“I think just staying calm and staying within myself,” Dioli said. “I didn’t want to force anything, I didn’t want to let them get in my head. I just let them do what they want. If they want to be physical, I’ll be physical back. So, let the game come to me.”
And there were times NDB senior Monique Samson was wearing Dioli out. HMB’s star sharpshooter didn’t score at all in the third quarter and managed just five points in the second half.
Samson looked the part of a menacing defender, wearing a Band-Aid over her eyebrow, something she earned in the CCS quarterfinals against Mercy-Burlingame with an elbow to the face.
“Mo has been awesome all season,” Notre Dame-Belmont head coach Sam Rossi said. “She’s our defensive anchor. So, it was a pretty easy decision to have her chase Dioli around. And we knew she was going to hit shots. She’s a great player. So, we were just trying to do whatever we could to stop that.”
Dioli opened the game raining down 3s, connecting for three in the first quarter. But Samson and NDB’s defense tangled her up from there, forcing HMB to create other shots. Dioli danced for several dribble-drives, and point guard Delaney Dorwin gave the Cougars plenty of rhythm by grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds.
But NDB (16-8) had answers, with four players scoring in double figures: Abby Co scored a team-high 13, Sofia Kwan had 11, and Ally Co and Julia Oliveira-Killmon each totaled 10.
“That’s a game neither team wanted to lose — right?” Rossi said. “I know the girls are exhausted, but that’s a fun game to play in. That’s what you want for a playoff game. We had nothing to hold our heads down about. … We worked really hard, and we had the energy.”
HMB looked to have the game in hand in the first overtime period, going up 43-38 on a Dioli 3 from the top of the key. But her old friend Abby Co answered right back with a 3 of her own from up top, and then got to the line with four seconds left in the OT period to hit both free throws.
Dioli got free off the inbound and tried to put up a 35-footer at the buzzer but ran into a gutsy defensive effort from Ally Co. There looked to be some contact as the NDB defender got her hand to the ball, but no foul was called to force a second four-minute OT stanza.
That’s when Dioli took matters into her own hands, getting to the line twice in the second OT, as well as scoring the game-winning 3.
“We didn’t have our ‘A’ offensive game at all,” Glynn said of a HMB team that shot just 29.6% from the floor. “We were not really clicking very well. They were pressuring us, and it got to us a little bit. But the fourth quarter and overtime, we decided to flatten out, put two people out there so there’s not so many bodies around, just let her create with a screen, or with our two best ball handlers, and see what happens.
“Just put the ball in her hands,” Glynn said. “She deserved it. She did all the work, and she deserved to be the reason for the outcome either way.”
