Normally I’d be so buried in Central Coast Section playoff action at this point in May, that I wouldn’t have time to lift my head up, look around and see what else is going on in the world of high school sports. I try to keep up on stories of interest from around the country, as well as keep tabs on other sections in Northern California.
But for the first time that I can remember, there is a week-long break between the end of the regular baseball season and the CCS playoffs. With many of the other section sports already turning an eye toward the Northern California regional playoffs, baseball and softball playoffs have yet to get underway. Heck, the CCS baseball seeding meeting wasn’t until Wednesday and the softball meeting Thursday with first-round game scheduled for Saturday.
If it wasn’t for that relative time off, coupled with a video of a post-game, parking-lot fight between an out-of-control parent and an umpire, I never would have noticed the playoff format used by the Sac-Joaquin Section, which is sort of a hybrid between the traditional single-elimination format that nearly every section in the state uses, combined with a series format normally seen at the college level.
Will DeBoard, assistant commissioner of the SJS, said their section uses single elimination games in the first and second rounds of the seven brackets the section runs. The semifinal round, however, becomes a best-of-three format to determine the two finalists, who then go back to a winner-take-all championship game.
“Our section has been double elimination for quite some time. Ask any baseball coach (in the section) which they prefer, they’re all on the double elimination side,” DeBoard said.
The San Diego Section is the only other section in the state that utilizes a best-of-three format in the semifinals.
The SJS semifinals began Monday, which is where the parking-lot video comes in as it occurred following a thrilling walk-off win, after which fans were seen attacking the umpire after the game. When I talked to DeBoard early Wednesday afternoon, he said there was no decision on Game 2. But later Wednesday afternoon, it was reported Game 2 between Buhach Colony and Del Campo would be played Thursday and, if necessary Friday, at a neutral site without any fans in attendance.
DeBoard said, historically, the section has always used some sort of double-elimination format. He said the current format was in use 15 years ago, before it went through some changes and returned to the current format again about four years ago. While DeBoard admits not everyone in the section agrees with it — and I’d be shocked if everyone did — he said it is the format that most are familiar with.
“We’ve never been 100% single elimination,” DeBoard said. “I think everyone does what’s best for its section.”
In addition, DeBoard said the section has a three-week postseason. CCS, for example, will have a one-week playoff — first-round, quarterfinal games this Saturday, semifinals Wednesday or Thursday, and the championship games next Saturday.
Built into the SJS playoffs, however, is plenty of time off. The first two rounds of the playoffs were last week. The semifinals are this week with the divisional championship games scheduled for next weekend at either Sacramento City College of Islander Ball Park in Lathrop.
“We get very few complaints about our format. Coaches, for the most part are used to it. It has to do with pitching matchups,” DeBoard said. “It’s a week between our semis and finals. [Everyone] will have aces ready to go.”
While the format takes some of the fun out of catching lightning in a bottle, for some Cinderella team to make an improbable run to a section title, the SJS format does help guarantee that the best teams are playing in the championship game.
But when I asked CCS president Steve Sell if there was any discussions about making changes to the CCS playoff format, he said not only had there been no talks, he was not even aware of the SJS format and was a bit puzzled by it.
DeBoard said he kind of expects that reaction.
“If you took this (format) to CCS or NCS, they would say this is pretty wacky,” DeBoard said. “It’s been part of our culture for a very long time. A lot of our coaches grew up in the Sac-Joaquin Section. We have coaches [who] have been around a while.
“We’ve found that this format works for our schools.”
In the end, what works for the schools is all that matters.
