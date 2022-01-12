Half Moon Bay hit the ground running in Tuesday’s Peninsula Athletic League girls’ basketball opener.
Due to COVID concerns, the league schedule was postponed for one week from last Tuesday’s original start date. Half Moon Bay was one of the teams in dire straits last week as the team had five players sidelined due to COVID protocols. All the players were cleared to play this week, with the Cougars holding practice Monday for the first time since Dec. 31.
“If we started last week, we wouldn’t have fielded our team,” HMB head coach Antonio Veloso said.
HMB (1-0 PAL North, 9-4 overall) didn’t seem affected by the layoff. The Cougars made quick work of Oceana in a 49-9 victory, holding the Sharks scoreless in the first half. Alli Dioli scored a game-high 13 points, while Abby Kennedy added nine. All those points came during the first half, with both players checking out of the game early in the second quarter.
By the fourth quarter, Oceana (0-1, 1-9) was dealing with injuries and was forced to play with four players. Veloso said he attempted to pull one of his players off the floor to play a 4 on 4 but, by rule, a team must play five players if it has a full squad available, he said.
Half Moon Bay is the odds-on favorite to win the PAL North Division this year. The Cougars are coming off back-to-back Central Coast Section Division IV championships and graduated just one senior after last season.
“I think if we play hard and smart, we should have a good chance to repeat (as league champs),” Veloso said. “If we don’t play hard and don’t play smart, then it’s almost a toss-up.”
Veloso said last week’s COVID outbreak was the first his team has experienced.
“All our kids are vaccinated, so I think the longest any of our kids felt sick was three days,” Veloso said.
Most PAL basketball teams are slated to open league play Wednesday night. Teams are allowed to temporarily promote junior-varsity players if varsity players are sidelined due to COVID protocols. Varsity teams are expected to have at least seven players on roster to start a game, Jefferson head coach Paul Carion said.
The PAL is intent on seeing each team fulfill full 12-game league schedules this season. Each team postponed two games last week. The games are slated to be rescheduled, with teams tentatively playing makeup games on Mondays.
The California Interscholastic Federation also waived the rule regulating Sunday games this season, allowing for teams to play Sundays.
“The plan is to get all 12 games in, yes,” Carion said.
Carion said this will be more difficult for girls’ teams than boys’ teams, as boys’ basketball programs tend to have more players.
“I can see a team not getting all 12 games in,” Carion said. “Obviously, it’s the goal to, but if things don’t work out … I think there could be a situation where that happens.”
Boys’ teams are also running into scheduling problems. While the Sequoia boys’ basketball team is scheduled to open its varsity league slate in the PAL South Wednesday night at San Mateo, the junior-varsity Ravens were forced to postpone their Wednesday game due to COVID protocols, Sequoia head coach Fine Lauese said.
“We’ve just got to take it and move on,” Lauese said. “It is what it is.”
Sequoia varsity got off to a slow start this season, dropping its first five games. But the Ravens have gone 3-3 over their last six games and were riding high into last week’s expected league opener against Mills. Sequoia won its last preseason non-league tune-up Dec. 29, 58-12, over Mt. Pleasant-San Jose.
Then word came down on New Year’s Eve that the Jan. 4 start date for PAL league play was to be pushed back a week.
“They were bummed out,” Lauese said of his players’ reactions. “We’ve put a lot of work in. But at the same time, they understand. We’ve been here before. What has helped was going through it last year.”
Lauese said the team is treading lightly into the future, with the priority being the health of the players.
“They’re all pumped up,” Lauese said. “I’m pumped up. I just hope we take care of business so we can play. Because all it takes is one call tomorrow saying ‘Hey, I’m positive,’ and we’ve got to shut it down.”
