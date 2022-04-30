While the Peninsula Athletic League Track and Field Trials were used to qualify runners for the PAL Finals next Saturday at Woodside High School, there were a number of field finals Thursday afternoon in Redwood City.
The top-four finishers qualify for the Central Coast Section trials, scheduled for May 14 at Gilroy High School.
The girls’ pole vault, long jump, and shot put finals were held. Conversely, the boys’ high jump, triple jump and discus championships were decided. The reverse of the boys’ and girls’ field event finals will be at the May 7 event.
Sequoia’s Abby Goetz, a sophomore who set a personal record this season with a height of 11-1 and is within reach of the Ravens’ school record of 11-6, did enough to win the PAL title, vaulting 9 feet, 4 inches — six inches higher than runner-up Courtney Tai of Aragon, who finished with a height of 8-10. Goetz’s teammate, Mia Hunt, finished third with a height of 8-4. The final qualifier to the CCS trials is Mills’ Annalese Leung, who won a jump-off at 7-10.
In girls’ long jump, Aragon’s Pia Cho dominated with a leap of 16-11 3/4 — more than a foot farther than the second-place finisher and an automatic CCS qualifying distance. Hillsdale’s Tianna Waring had a distance of 15-7 1/2, followed by Heart Noble Dean of Westmoor and Aragon’s Halle Ichiuji grabbed the last two CCS transfer spots, tying at 15-3, with Noble Dean taking third in a jump-off.
The girls’ shot put title was claimed by Capuchino’s Emma Haungatau with a put of 31-09 3/4, more than three feet farther than Shayla McCann of Terra Nova, who was second with a throw of 28-06. Ione Thompson of Mills and Terra Nova’s Sophie Byrne grabbed the final two CCS spots, separated by less than an inch, with distances of 28-01 3/4 and 28-01, respectively.
On the boys’ side, Woodside’s Luke Buddie and Burlingame’s Carson Robenalt battled for the PAL high jump title. Both finished with heights of 6-2, but Buddie earned the championship in a jump-off. The other two CCS qualifiers were Menlo-Atherton Brandon Scott and San Mateo’s Aaron Grush, who both finished with heights of 5-8.
The boys’ triple jump champion is Capuchino football standout Isaac Nishimoto, who leapt 42-7, bettering runner-up Jonathan Berania of Westmoor’s lead of 42-0 3/4. Carlmont’s Casey Oliveira was third with a jump of 41-7 1/2 with Robenalt grabbing the fourth CCS spot with a 40-3.
In the boys’ discus championship, Terra Nova went 1-2, with Jack Gillen topping teammate Frank Ward by an inch — 128-01 to 128-0. Aragon’s Lloyd Walter was third with a throw of 125-02 and fourth place went to Conor Uniacke of El Camino, who posted a mark of 124-07.
