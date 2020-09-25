There has been a recent lament among the high school sports scene that sees club and private coaches getting to do more activities than high school athletic programs during the pandemic. As society continues to slowly and cautiously reopen, there is a perception that club sports organizations are getting preferential treatment
It’s yet another example of the “favorable treatment” club sports receive at the expense of education-based athletics.
But a closer look shows that even club sports operate at the discretion of a county health department. What may not be allowed in San Mateo County, for example, may be OK in Santa Clara County.
Tony Holland has seen the dichotomy first hand. The girls’ volleyball coach at Menlo School, his high school team has recently returned to the San Mateo County campus for conditioning drills — which is all that is allowed by the school and county at this point.
But his U16 Vision club team, which trains out of Los Gatos in Santa Clara County, is currently practicing — sharing equipment and scrimmaging. They had been having most of their workouts outside on the grass and are just now getting back into the gym.
Is it allowed? Holland said the information regarding athletics is so convoluted, he assumes what he’s doing with his club team is permitted.
“I just follow what they (the club management) tell me to do,” Holland said. “What we’re practicing for — no one really knows.”
He said matches for his club team are scheduled to begin in January, but just like everything else — that remains to be seen.
Holland said there is safety protocol in place — masks are required for entry in to the gym, temperatures are checked and COVID-19 symptoms questions are asked — but they are not limited to how much they are allowed to share equipment.
High school teams, meanwhile, continue with their pushups, situps and sprints. The biggest difference between high school sports and their club counterparts is that clubs don’t have to work under the auspices of a given school district.
“It is easier for the clubs to get going,” said Melissa Schmidt, who in addition to being the athletic director and girls’ soccer coach at Sequoia High School is also on the San Carlos AYSO board of directors.
“Schools have to be so much more careful. … Everything is more with schools —there is more red tape, more liability, so much more (than what clubs have to deal with).”
In addition to her other roles, Schmidt is also on the Central Coast Section executive committee. She said new CCS commissioner Dave Grissom has been getting involved in advocating for schools and their districts and counties to loosen restrictions on education-based athletics.
“[Grissom] has been great. He’s been really great at helping us navigate all this,” Schmidt said.
Despite having an easier time, clubs still have hoops through which they must jump. Jerry Berkson, owner/operator of West Coast Federals Baseball Club based out of San Mateo, said with the proper clearances, he’s been able to get workouts for his four teams throughout the summer. He got together with kids in modified summer camps — small groups of kids with one coach, share the same bucket of balls, etc. — and has been practicing for the last month.
But Berkson didn’t just send out an email to his players and their families asking them to meet him at the ball field. He had to go through the proper channels to get approval — which meant working with the city and dealing with paperwork.
“We had to request field space. Agree to social distancing. Wearing masks. Bathroom protocols,” Berkson said. “It was a long process. We had to revise our rules to get it right.”
Dealing directly with the city seems to be the way for clubs to get back on the field. Schmidt said San Carlos AYSO drafted a plan that they presented to the city that would allow not only conditioning drills, but soccer-specific training during which players share equipment.
“I think everyone is trying to do the right thing,” Schmidt said. “We just don’t have the guidance for what the right thing is — from the highest level.”
Adding to the lunacy of the 2020-21 athletic season is that for the first time, athletes will be allowed to play both the same club and high school sport at the same time as the California Interscholastic Federation has waived, for the school year, the rule that previously disallowed it.
High school coaches have been told by their players who are playing for their club teams they are still committed to playing for their school team, but Holland realizes there will need to be a lot of work to make both teams run smoothly.
“We’re kind of waiting to see what happens with the high school season. We don’t want to force a decision on these kids. What I’ve talked about with my players is, you go do what you need to do,” Holland said. “We want them to smart about [their decisions].
“I just have to be flexible. Let’s make sure we communicate. I don’t want to be playing for a (high school) league championship and half the team is going to Denver (for a club team regional qualifying tournament).”
While some may still feel like club youth sports are receiving special treatment, Schmidt’s biggest gripe is there simply isn’t enough guidance for all levels of youth sports — period.
“My beef is there is a lack of clarity,” Schmidt said. “I think the guidelines for youth sports across the state are vague. …They’re vague and open to interpretation. I think each organization is trying to figure out what (the rules) mean.”
