A junior in high school, I was doing my homework in my bedroom on that early April day, watching on my 13-inch, black-and-white television the San Francisco Giants open the 1986 season in Houston against the Astros.
When Will Clark connected on the first pitch from Nolan Ryan and sent it over the center-field fence, more than 400 feet away, I was hooked. Clark instantly became my favorite player, with the sweet lefty swing, swagger no 22-year-old ball player should have and an intensity to win I had never noticed before, he became the face of the franchise.
I wasn’t the only one hooked. To a generation of Giants fans, Will “The Thrill” Clark was the embodiment of what it was to be a San Francisco Giant and 36 years after that debut, Clark was celebrated as the team retired his No. 22 this past Saturday at Oracle Park.
Sitting on the couch Saturday afternoon, about to head to the grocery store, I flipped on NBC Sports-Bay Area and caught the beginning of the number retirement ceremony.
About an hour later, I finally headed to the store.
During that time, I was glued to my now 65-inch flat screen as the ceremony unfolded. Say what you want about the Giants as a team right now, when it comes to marketing, branding and ceremonies, not many teams do it better.
There was a long line of former teammates assembled on the infield grass and as the camera panned across all of them, it was almost a reunion of sorts.
There’s Barry Bonds, sitting next to Kevin Mitchell, who was sitting next to longtime second baseman Robby Thompson, who debuted along with Clark during the ‘86 season. Next to him Dave Dravecky, who was seated next to Jeffrey “Hac Man” Leonard, who was next to Buster Posey and Bruce Bochy. Current Giants manager Gabe Kapler and clubhouse guy Mike Murphy rounded out the all-star VIPs.
While a few of the guys came up to say a few words, they were simply the warmup act for Clark, who took to his speech like he did to Ryan’s fastball.
He knocked it out of the park.
I’ll admit, I got a little teary listening to him show his love for the Giants and Candlestick Park, but most importantly, to the fans. Clark spent only half his 15-year MLB career with the Giants, which shows how much of a mark he left on the team. He returned to the team in a front-office role in 2008 and has been part of the Giants family ever since and you can tell he appreciates it. He included everyone in his speech before he walked it off.
“This, right here, is my hall of fame,” Clark said.
And then he launched his final salvo.
“I am Will ‘The Thrill’ Clark!,” as the roar of the crowd started to crescendo. “I am part of San Francisco! I am a forever Giant!,” he said, punctuating it by thrusting his fist into the air.
You have to hand it to the NFL. For once, it didn’t treat a black quarterback as a “black quarterback.”
But that doesn’t mean the NFL got it right.
After more than 18 months of conjecture, the NFL finally made a decision on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was facing significant punishment following accusations of sexual misconduct from more than two dozen women.
Monday morning, reports were that the NFL announced the discipline for Watson — a six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct clause. This is in addition to being forced to sit out the 2021 season by his then-team, the Houston Texans.
Many were bracing for a season-long banishment for Watson, which probably would have been the case in previous years as black quarterbacks in the NFL have been treated — and thought of — differently than their white counterparts. You could make the case that the NFL still didn’t treat him fairly. When former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was accused of sexual assault in 2009, the NFL did not mete out any punishment whatsoever.
Regardless, the NFL decided to give Watson a slap on the wrist, which is the same punishment for testing positive for PEDs.
We all know the NFL has been reluctant to punish players for allegedly heinous acts — unless of course there is video, as happened with former Ravens running back Ray Rice. But even then, the NFL was not willing to press the issue and gave Rice a two-game suspension.
Meanwhile, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season after he was caught gambling on NFL games — to the tune of a “whopping” $1,500. I guess the NFL has forgotten the non-stop bombardment of gambling ads on its broadcasts and the contracts the league has signed with said gambling sites.
To the NFL, gambling is a bigger deal than sexual assault.
