A junior in high school, I was doing my homework in my bedroom on that early April day, watching on my 13-inch, black-and-white television the San Francisco Giants open the 1986 season in Houston against the Astros.

When Will Clark connected on the first pitch from Nolan Ryan and sent it over the center-field fence, more than 400 feet away, I was hooked. Clark instantly became my favorite player, with the sweet lefty swing, swagger no 22-year-old ball player should have and an intensity to win I had never noticed before, he became the face of the franchise.

