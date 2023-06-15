It looks like it’s shaping up to be an interesting summer for the San Francisco Giants and — at least for now — the Oakland A’s, and for completely different reasons.
The Giants, who started the season not only poorly but boring, are now four games above .500 after a come-from-behind win Wednesday to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals and solidly in third place in the National League West.
As for the A’s, it’s almost a morbid fascination. I am by no mean anti-A’s. As an East Bay native, I attended way more games at the Coliseum than I did Candlestick Park. While a lifelong Giants fan, I never had any ill will toward the A’s, so I am watching their imminent move to Las Vegas closely.
Tuesday night, fans of the A’s and the city of Oakland turned out for a well-publicized “reverse boycott,” to show everyone — from the city of Las Vegas, to Major League Baseball, to the rest of the sporting nation — that the A’s may be leaving, but it’s not for lack of fan support.
But now what? Just hours before first pitch, it was reported that the Nevada Senate passed the ballpark bill and sent it to the Assembly. Wednesday, it passed the Assembly and now only needs the signature of Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo.
While that would clear the path for the move, there is still one very important hurdle A’s owner John Fisher would have to overcome — a vote to approve the move from the rest of the MLB owners.
Yankees’ owner Hal Steinbrenner said he was concerned about teams that weren’t spending enough to be competitive, but first in line for revenue sharing. Are the owners convinced if the A’s moved out of Oakland, they would invest in the product on the field? Fisher has a deadline on January 2024 to have a binding deal in place for a new stadium or that revenue-sharing money is going to dry up.
Perhaps that’s why Fisher and his cadre are just throwing ideas at the wall and seeing what sticks. But it has been fascinating to watch how this whole thing has gone down.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the Bay, the Giants are putting together a nice little run. With an injection of youth from the farm system we’ve heard so much about, and seeing the young guys produce, the team is turning into a legitimate playoff contender.
The first eyebrow-raising move came at the end of spring training, when the Giants kept Rule 5 draft pick Blake Sabol on the 25-man roster, with no minor-league options. That came in tandem with shortstop-of-the-future Casey Schmitt being sent to Triple-A.
Sabol proved to be a pleasant surprise and is a regular part of the rotation and after his call-up in May, Schmitt has proven he belongs. Patrick Bailey, who was drafted two years after Joey Bart, has quickly made himself comfortable behind the plate and like Sabol and Schmitt, has more than held his own at the plate.
Now with outfielder Mitch Haniger going down with a broken arm, it cleared a spot for the latest farmhand Luis Matos, who has been shredding Triple-A pitching the last month.
On top of that, the Giants are winning. Since starting the season 6-13, they have gone 30-19 since, including Wednesday’s improbable, 10-inning win over the Cardinals. It was a game that saw the Giants down to their final strike in the top of the ninth, before Mike Yastrzemski unloaded one deep into the right-field stands for a two-run homer to tie the game at 5-all. They then tacked on three more in the 10th.
Not only are the young guys injecting some excitement into the team, it is also giving fans a glimpse of what could be. More importantly, all of these players projected to come from the minors, the next could be pitcher Kyle Harrison, are all under Giants’ control. No more one-year deals with player options for guys trying to resurrect their careers.
Those two-year guys were merely the bridge to this fresh blood and if the Giants front office is right, fans could be watching the evolution of another winning generation of players.
I was kind of soured on the Giants at the beginning of the season, after they missed on Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa. But now I’m now interested to see how this goes over the next several months.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
