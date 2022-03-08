It was a banner winter for San Mateo County sports. Usually, teams are winnowed from the end of the regular season into the Central Coast Section playoffs. Those teams are then, again, usually dropped one by one until there are only a couple teams still standing. The first round or two of the Nor Cal playoffs usually ends the season and the Daily Journal, in the intervening time, starts to turn our attention to spring sports.
But like I said, it was a banner year for Peninsula basketball and soccer. Saturday saw the most county teams still alive in the Nor Cal tournaments in the more than 20 years I’ve been covering the Peninsula.
But over the span of about four hours, we went from celebrating Nor Cal basketball semifinals and Nor Cal soccer finals, to now turning our attention, full time, to baseball, softball and the rest of the spring sports — which are only two weeks into the season.
Saturday saw the basketball and soccer seasons end for the seven schools still playing, but it shouldn’t take away from the fact that there were some historic seasons that will become new touchstones for some programs. The Aragon boys’ soccer team fell in the Nor Cal Division III finals — the first Peninsula team to appear in the championship game since the advent of the tournament in 2018. Future Aragon teams will be judged against the 2021-22 squad.
The same can be said for the Carlmont boys’ basketball team, as well as the Mills and Crystal Springs Uplands School girls’ basketball teams. All three advanced to the Nor Cal semifinals for the first time in each of those program’s histories.
For the Scots, their run will be the stuff of legend at the school and for the players on the 2021-22 roster because they were five seconds away from playing for a Nor Cal title. Up 58-57 over Liberty Ranch-Galt in overtime, Carlmont missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the Scots home.
A brutal gut punch, no doubt. But the members of the Carlmont basketball team will remember that game for the rest of their lives and I guarantee, the pain will go away and you will be left with fond memories of a season that will go down in Carlmont history.
And just like that, we’re on to baseball.
***
Speaking of baseball, this may be a great time to re-connect with the high school game, considering Major League Baseball decided to take their balls and bats and go home.
Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly wrote an op-ed piece for the Los Angeles Times last week, essentially begging fans to stick with the game because they’ll get it sorted soon enough. Baseball isn’t boring, Kelly said.
While I question whether MLB is returning any time soon, I do agree with Kelly on the boring part. He’s right — baseball isn’t boring. You know what is boring? Major League Baseball is boring, where every pitcher throws 100 mph, where every team shifts its defense, no batter is willing to go outside their comfort zone to beat it and hits are becoming as rare as hens’ teeth.
Now, the game of baseball is still a wonderful game and you can get plenty of good ball right down the street from your house, in many cases. In my town, this past Saturday was Little League Opening Day. Hundreds of families, decked out in their brand-new uniforms and hats were seen all over town. From those kids who are just playing the game for the first time, to those players who are in the running for postseason all-star teams, it’s baseball in its purest sense. This kind of baseball is fun and when it does get deep into the all-star tournaments later in the summer, you’d be hard pressed to find better ball.
The next step up is high school ball, which gives you a chance to see players who may become the future of MLB. Baseball put the Peninsula on the map and there is a rich history of the game right here in San Mateo County. High school ball has plenty of action and strategy. Certainly a lot more than what MLB presents, where a computer spits out a lineup and managers ride that to the end.
High school baseball is certainly superior to MLB at this point.
Then there is college, which can sometimes resemble a different game. Before the NCAA “dumbed down” the bats, college ball was filled with bloated scores, bloated batting averages and bloated home run numbers. It was video game baseball. And despite all that, it was fun.
But now that the bats are not so hot, the college game is now more in line with the rest of baseball, but that doesn’t mean these college kids aren’t playing a terrific brand of ball and you may get a glimpse of the next big thing.
So instead of rushing back to Major League ballparks after the owners decide to play ball again, maybe spend your Saturday at a local college game, or take in a Little League game. If you can get off work early, go watch a high school game.
I guarantee you’ll see a lot more excitement and action than you’ll see in any MLB game this season — assuming MLB actually wants to play a season in 2022.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
