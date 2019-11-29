The Menlo School girls’ cross-country team made quite a statement at the finish line of the Central Coast Section championships.
With the Lady Knights’ top runner, senior Charlotte Tomkinson, sidelined for the remainder of the season, the team still kicked it in to gear, demonstrating what a team sport cross-country can be, winning the CCS Division IV girls’ crown for the second straight year.
Menlo’s top six runners all finished in the top 10, including five placers in a row — all within 7 seconds of one another — led by junior Alexandra McCusker’s fourth-place finish with a time of 19 minutes, 0.1 seconds.
“It was like a stampede of Menlo horses finishing back to back to back,” Menlo head coach Jorge Chen said.
Senior Kyra Pretre (fifth place, 19:01.3); senior Katie Aufricht (sixth, 19:02); junior Marisa Castagna (seventh, 19:04.6); senior Cameron Boom (eighth, 19:06.4); and senior Amanda Foster (10th, 19:06.4) rounded out Menlo’s top finishers Nov. 16 at the Crystal Springs Cross-Country Course.
Now, the Menlo girls will be returning to the CIF State Cross Country Championships at Fresno’s Woodward Park for the fourth straight year. The Lady Knights celebrated their best ever finish in the Division IV state meet last season in 11th place. They took 18th in 2017, and 15th in 2016.
This year’s trip to Fresno is a historic one for the Menlo cross-country program, however, because the boys’ team also qualified for the state championships, marking the first time ever both the school’s girls’ and boys’ teams have advanced to the pinnacle meet for the varsity sport.
“This year, crazy enough, we have a huge group of kids going to state,” Chen said. “Normally, if we have one team, whether it be the boys’ or girls’ team, that’s a very big year for us. But this year we have both teams going. So, it’s very exciting.”
Juniors Kamran Murray and Calvin Katz both have experience running in the state meet as individuals. Murray qualified for the state meet two years ago as a freshman. Katz did the same as a sophomore last year, albeit while competing for Sacred Heart Prep. Katz transferred to Menlo this season.
While Murray and Katz finished three-four in the CCS Division IV race to lead boys’ team to a third-place finish, freshman Justin Pretre — Kyra’s Pretre’s younger brother — fortified the field by taking 20th individually, while seniors Jackson Aldrich (28th) and Luke Virsik (50th) scored critical points for the team to put Menlo into third place, the last of three automatic bids to the state meet.
The Menlo boys’ cross-country team last advanced to the state meet in 1998.
“Because of these two senior boys working hard and dropping crazy times, they were a huge reason why our whole team made it to state for the first time in over two decades,” Chen said.
The girls’ team took a big hit in losing Tomkinson. The senior ran her last race of the season Sept. 28, winning the Westmoor Ram Cross Country Invite. Since then, she’s been trying to work her way back from an injury. This past Saturday, she informed the team she was not going to be available to run in the state meet.
Chen said Tomkinson was tearful during the team meeting.
“We decided last weekend that we’re going to sit her out,” Chen said. “Obviously that’s a pretty big hit for our team going to state. We were kind of hoping she was going to be healthy enough to run at state. But at the end of the day, I’m fully confident our team will really step up and pick up some points either way.”
Menlo is shipping off for Fresno Friday morning. Chen said it is the biggest group the team has ever had to transport to the state meet, by far.
“This whole entire season, this team, including the boys’ team as well, has been truly special,” Chen said. “And the reason why has been these seniors. … They’ve put their team first above themselves. And they race like it. They give everything they’ve got for the team and it shows … and for the girls, it’s really obvious.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.