Did you miss me? I’m back! You may have noticed the lack of my byline on the sports pages over the last three weeks. No, I didn’t quit and wasn’t fired, and my health is fine. I was covering for our usual production guy the last several weeks, so any mistakes in the non-sports pages were my fault. Apologies.
A hearty thanks to Terry Bernal for holding down the sports desk while I was away, even though I sit right across from him.
I have not followed the local sports scene for nearly a month now, so it’s going to take a little bit of time for me to catch up. I’m planning on spending the next couple of days poring over the standings and results of the various sports and leagues in the Daily Journal coverage area to figure out what’s going on. I’ll have to do it quickly with the start of the Central Coast Section playoffs only a couple weeks away.
While the section postseason begins next month, league and individual titles have already started to be decided. The Peninsula Athletic League boys’ tennis season has already punched automatic CCS bids to both regular-season champ San Mateo and PAL team tournament winner Aragon.
This weekend, Menlo-Atherton will be the epicenter of Peninsula sports with two major meets both being held Saturday. The PAL frosh-soph track and field championships begin at 9 a.m. and at 1 p.m., the PAL swimming championships will be contested.
Needless to say, traffic and parking will be issues in and around the Atherton campus. In fact, the PAL offices put out some bullet points on the PAL website:
• Cars must park in designated parking spots in designated lots only and no cars will be allowed on campus unless they are unloading only.
• There will be a parking lot attendant to monitor this.
• Athletes should be dropped off or carpool.
Those wishing to attend either the swimming or track event will need to pre-purchase their tickets online. You can scan the QR code on the PAL website or go to gofan.com.
The PAL individual tennis championships will be contested this week, with first-round singles and doubles matches beginning Tuesday at both San Mateo and Burlingame high schools. The championship and third-place matches are scheduled for Thursday.
The PAL, WBAL and WCAL boys’ golf seasons enter their final week of the regular season, with all three league championships scheduled for next week. The Coyote Creek-Valley Course in San Jose will host the WBAL championship May 2. The WCAL championship is scheduled for May 1 at Los Altos Country Club. The PAL championship is a two-day event, May 1 and 2, at Crystal Springs Golf Course.
The race for the PAL Bay Division baseball title could be determined this week with a two-game showdown between first-place Menlo-Atherton (7-0 PAL Bay) and second-place Burlingame (6-2). M-A will host Wednesday, with the teams moving to Washington Park in Burlingame for Friday’s game. First pitch is 4 p.m. for both games.
Burlingame got off to a slow start in Bay play, dropping their first two games of the season to Sequoia and Carlmont. Since then, the Panthers have ripped off six straight league wins and are riding an overall winning streak of eight in a row.
After starting the season 3-3, M-A has won 11 of its last 13 games, including seven straight in Bay Division play.
A Burlingame sweep would tie the teams atop the standings, but an M-A sweep would give the Bears a four-game lead with five games left in division play.
In Bay Division softball, Sequoia holds down first place with a 5-1 record, but there are three teams just one game behind — Capuchino is 6-2, Hillsdale 5-2 and Carlmont 4-2. The Ravens sent a message with an 11-0 thumping of the Scots last week and have games against 1-6 San Mateo and 2-6 Burlingame this week before playing Cap, which beat them 4-1 April 6, and a pair against Hillsdale in the next couple of weeks.
