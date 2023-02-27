SANTA CLARA — While both the Half Moon Bay boys’ and girls’ basketball teams fell in the Central Coast Section finals, Saturday was a special day for the Coastside.
HMB’s two varsity teams turned championship Saturday into a quad-type atmosphere, as the school’s two varsity teams played back-to-back finals at Mission College. It was the first time the site has ever been used for CCS postseason play.
Adding to the occasion was the presence of Antonio Veloso, Mission’s first-year women’s basketball head coach, who took over the Saints after coaching the HMB girls’ basketball program for 10 seasons.
“It was really good for the school, really good for the community,” HMB boys’ head coach John Parsons said. “We’re a really small tight-knit community … and it was good to see the community come out and support us.”
There were even some striking similarities in the opponents the two HMB teams faced. The HMB girls fell 49-34 to Menlo School, a private school, with its mascot the Knights, that wears blue and gold. The HMB boys lost 59-53 to the King’s Academy, also a private school, also the Knights, same blue and gold school colors, with a campus located 15 miles south of Menlo School.
As for HMB’s orange and black school colors, Veloso may have been wearing his new college’s gear, but under the Mission polo short was his trusty Cougars t-shirt.
Gabe Glynn, HMB’s first-year girls’ basketball head coach, was an assistant coach on Veloso’s staff on the Coastside. Glynn took over when Veloso announced to the current Cougars squad in July 2022 he was stepping down.
“I think it was really cool for Gabe to get to a championship game being a first-year coach,” Parsons said. “He really took over that team in a tough spot. So, I just wanted to say I’m really happy for the girls, and Antonio and Gabe, for them to get as far as they did.”
Glynn’s HMB squad was undone by one turbulent quarter facing Menlo’s full-court press. The Lady Cougars committed nine turnovers against Menlo in the first quarter, a quarter Menlo won 21-7. HMB, totaling just five turnovers the final three quarters, was outscored 28-27 the rest of the way.
“Menlo is a great team,” Glynn said. “They’re really talented, they’re really disciplined. They got us out of our kilter a little bit at the beginning of the game. And then by the time we righted the ship, it was tough to climb out of that big a hole.”
This wasn’t the first time HMB’s varsity teams played in consecutive CCS championship games. It also happened in 2017 at Santa Clara High School, when the HMB girls won the program’s first-ever CCS title with Veloso serving as head coach. Parsons was an assistant coach on Veloso’s staff that season.
The HMB boys’ team lost its 2017 CCS finals game in the nightcap. The winner of that 42-40 overtime thriller was Menlo School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.