When the news first came out that the California Interscholastic Federation was planning on going forward with a modified sports schedule for the 2020-21 school year, and the Central Coast Section following suit, many high school sports fans, coaches, players and administrators breathed a sigh of relief.
There will be high school sports this season — health conditions permitting.
That initial euphoria, however, was quickly subdued by the reality of how the schedule would be set up: four sports — football, volleyball, water polo and cross country — are scheduled to play in “Season 1, which runs from mid-December to early April.
All the other sports — 17 more teams in a dozen sports — were moved into “Season 2,” which runs from late February to mid-June.
It was at that point athletic directors and coaches started looking around and asking: where are we going to put everything?
“The spring field usage for that Season 2 is looking brutal (for us),” said Sequoia athletic director Melissa Schmidt, who is also an executive committee member in the CCS. “Four soccer teams, four lacrosse teams, a massive track team that are all playing in the same season.”
But there will also be court demand for boys’ and girls’ tennis teams, gym time for volleyball and badminton.
Schmidt said she recently held a meeting with her coaching staff and asked them to start thinking of innovative ways to share space for both practice and games. She said that morning practices and Saturday games have been suggested, as has finding off-campus sites where teams can train.
As has been the case since the pandemic began, coaches and teams will have to be flexible with space and time.
“[Scheduling] is definitely not my top priority right now. … I feel the schedule is going to be what it is and we’ll figure it out. … Shoving it through right now is not going to make it easier or harder,” Schmidt said. “(Coaches have to come to grips with) you’re not practicing five days a week, 2 1/2 hours per day.”
One sport that may be affected the most, however, is golf, with both the boys’ and girls’ season being played at the same time. Golf is the only high school sport that relies on off-campus facilities to both practice and play matches. Securing courses can be challenging in even the best of times. This year, many schools could be left scrambling to find a course and time to play.
Jimmy Ikeda, longtime San Mateo boys’ and girls’ golf coach and former PAL girls’ golf chair, said he can’t understand why the powers-that-be would schedule both seasons at the same time.
“I don’t think they understand the impact it’s going to have on not just teams, but courses,” Ikeda said. “I’m not following the logic.”
Another cause for concern is that many programs rely on one coach for both teams, which would make it impossible to play home and away matches on the same day.
“I’m looking to hire an assistant,” Ikeda said.
Like everything else, golf courses were initially shut down at the onset of the pandemic, but were one of the first venues opened when some restrictions were lifted and people have been taking advantage. Ikeda said Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo, which host a majority of PAL girls’ matches and is the home course for the San Mateo teams, told him the course is seeing an average of 250 rounds per day. Considering everyone is trying to play catch-up financially, it would be hard to fault public courses for giving full-paying golfers priority over a high school dual meet.
At first glance, the boys’ season should not be as affected as many local courses are used — from public courses like Poplar Creek and Crystal Springs Golf Course, to the private clubs like Peninsula, Sharon Heights and Green Hills.
Normally, school administrators and the golf coach work together to secure a course for the season. Mills boys’ coach Erik Anderson, who also serves as the PAL boys’ golf chair, said in the past, that was usually a simple email sent to the club at the end of fall, just to make sure everything was still a go for the spring start.
While there have been issues at some courses with new golf pros who may not be familiar with previous agreements, no school has been left in the lurch.
That may change this season. Anderson said he called Green Hills about some information earlier this summer.
“Green Hills said no non-members,” Anderson said. “We might all be out of (using) these country clubs.”
Again, thinking outside the box will be required to make sure high school golf goes smoothly in the spring.
“What we might be able to do is more three-way matches … to get matches played,” Anderson said.
Said Schmidt: “Golf is still a pretty big question mark in my life. We’re pretty worried about getting the courses.”
