Now that I’ve caught up on some sleep after a frantic finish to the school athletic year, I got the chance to reflect on the 2021-22 season.
Considering the events of the previous two years, it was simply a relief to return to some sort of normalcy. While COVID still affected and infected student-athletes and coaches throughout San Mateo County, no one was the worse for wear.
Here’s a quick look back at what happened during the fall, winter and springs sports seasons. There’s a lot that happened, so I tried to boil it down the best I could.
Fall
Peninsula football endured a sort of renaissance as four teams made it to the Central Coast Section championship games, with Serra (Division I), Sacred Heart Prep (DIV) and Aragon (DV), winning section titles. Serra and SHP captured Northern California crowns with the Gators bringing home the CIF 5-A championship.
But maybe the biggest news from the fall season came off the field as the football teams from the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League agreed to merge with the Peninsula Athletic League to form a new 32-team, five-division super league — passing the Pacific Coast Athletic League for the largest in the CCS.
In girls’ volleyball, Hillsdale put together the best season in program history, putting them in the discussion for best team in school history. The Knights, behind the 1-2 punch of Jessica Dean and Victoria Vanos, stormed undefeated to a PAL Bay Division title and lost only one match during the regular season. They were denied a real chance at winning a CCS title by being placed in the Open Division.
That did qualify them for the state tournament, however, and playing against similarly-matched teams, won the Nor Cal championship over Oak Ridge in a sweep and advanced to the Division I title match, falling in four sets to state power Harvard-Westlake.
Winter
The 2021-22 basketball season was among the best performances from San Mateo County teams in the last 20 years with eight teams capturing section titles and 10 teams appearing in championship games.
But like the football merger in the fall, the biggest development in the CCS basketball world was a revamped Open Division, which went away from a simple bracket-style tournament, to pool play. Two pools of four played round-robin in pool play, guaranteeing each team three games. The winners of each of those two pools, in this case Mitty and Riordan, played for the Open Division title — which the Crusaders won, 68-51.
On the soccer field, it was the Aragon’s boys’ squad that garnered the spotlight. Led by the electric dynamic duo of Daily Journal Boys’ Player of the Year Alexis Villanueva and running mate Kevin Marroquin-Mayen, the Dons won a share of the Bay Division crown, captured their first-ever CCS title and then became one of the first two county teams to advance to the Nor Cal regional final.
Spring
Carlmont capped a strong athletic season as the Scots’ softball team captured the school’s ninth CCS championship, winning the Division III title, the first without the legendary Jim Liggett. Steve Rianda, the Scots’ second-year coach and a Carlmont alum, is making sure Liggett’s legend lives on, but is off to a great start forging his own trail.
The Carlmont baseball team returned to the top, winning the Bay Division title after sharing the 2019 crown with Menlo — the last time the PAL played a pre-pandemic season. The Scots have won seven of the last eight division titles.
Additionally, the Carlmont boys’ and girls’ swim teams both captured team titles at the PAL Bay Division championships, defending their 2019 crowns.
The Menlo School boys’ tennis team made its argument for mythical national champions honors following a season that saw the Knights suffer just one team loss — to University-Irvine in the finals of the National Invitational Tournament. After that, Menlo swept the rest: the West Bay Athletic League, CCS and Nor Cal championships.
***
The Bowditch middle school girls’ soccer team was not deterred by a two-year COVID break as the Buccaneers won the regular season and league tournament title for the sixth season in a row, compiling a record of 9-1-2.
For the eighth graders on the team, it was their first season of middle school soccer, as their sixth- and seventh-grade seasons were erased by COVID.
The loss was the school’s first since beginning its championship run. Bowditch came into the 2022 season with a record of 58-0-2 over the previous five campaigns. Bayside handed Bowditch its first loss in five seasons, beating it 1-0 early in the season. Bowditch got the ultimate revenge, however, beating Bayside 4-1 in the title game.
The team is comprised of: Olivia Bernard, Ameila Carr-Tijerina, Emily Cheng, Nicole Moita de Deus, Bianca Denniston, Maya Doctor, Akki Kodumur, Keira Lazzerini, Kayla Lichaa, Zoe Lichaa, Nada Masri, Miley Rooper, Inita Srinivasan, Brianna Torres, Lizzie Walsh, Windsor Worth and Caitlyn Yuen.
In an interesting twist, head coach Deron Shields also tries to bring back every season a couple of Bowditch alums, who are now in high school, to serve as assistant coaches. This year, those assistants were Ren Delos Reyes and Rhiana Gorden.
“They played on the team. They know Bowditch,” Shields said. “It’s also a time for eighth graders to relate to them and ask them what high school is like.”
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.