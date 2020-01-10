Both the Half Moon Bay and San Mateo wrestling teams had a lot to prove as they faced off in the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division dual-meet opener Thursday.
The Cougars had a down year in 2019. With one of their shortest rosters in years, their streak of six straight Bay Division dual-meet titles came to an end.
It seems HMB is reloaded for 2020 with improved — but young and inexperience —depth. Even with six starters missing, the Cougars still managed to cruise to a 57-18 win over San Mateo.
“Last year, we had only eight or nine varsity boys,” said Half Moon Bay head coach Ronnie Eki. “Last year, we had 15 boys (in the program). This year, we have 34. It’s nice to have the numbers.”
San Mateo was making its debut in the Bay Division after having won the 2019 Ocean Division title and earning a promotion for this season. While the Bearcats got off to a rocky start at the light weights, they stabilized and were much more competitive in several of the middle and heavier weights.
“[Half Moon Bay] welcomed me to the Bay,” San Mateo head coach Jason Cervantes said with a laugh. “We have a lot of new wrestlers. We’re just trying to get everyone in the right spot.”
One of the biggest issues many teams find moving from the Ocean into the Bay Division is simply having enough wrestlers to fill a 14-weight roster. The Bearcats overcame that hurdle by putting wrestlers in 13 of the 14 classes.
Not that a full roster would have changed anything. HMB comes into the season ranked in the top 10 in the Central Coast Section by CCSrank.com, a wrestling website that tracks the sport around the state. The Cougars showed that they will be a force to be reckoned with this season as they opened the match with pins in four of the first five matches as they quickly built a 30-0 lead.
Tommy Sendino opened the match for HMB with a quick pin just 13 seconds into his 108-pound match. After a San Mateo forfeit at 115, Fernando Diaz-Marquez and Joseman Alvarado posted second-round pins at 122 and 128, respectively. Bo Volynsky-Krug notched a pin with 38 seconds left in the opening round of his match at 134 before San Mateo started to show some life.
Ben Lui picked up the Bearcats’ first win of the match at 140, outlasting HMB’s Ivan Ramirez, 6-4.
That match did provide the first real excitement of the night. It looked as if Lui was going to cruise to a win with takedowns in each of the first two periods. He added a third 20 seconds into the third period for a 6-0 lead.
But Ramirez put a scare into his San Mateo counterpart when, with less than 10 seconds left in the match, he got a 2-point reversal followed quickly by a 2-point near-fall before the buzzer sounded and Lui survived.
HMB’s Marcos Bautista made quick work at 147 with a pin with six seconds left in the first period before Ivan Padilla had to go all three periods to top San Mateo’s Jaime Hernandez, 7-3, to give the Cougars a 39-3 lead in the team scoring.
Bryan Thorne’s pin just over a minute into his match at 162 was the Cougars’ sixth pin in nine matches before a pair of Bearcats brought some more excitement to the proceedings.
At 172, Mohammed Sarsour gave San Mateo its second win. He and Lino Valdez were tied at 5-all after two periods, but Sarsour pulled away in the third. He took a 6-5 lead with an escape 40 seconds into the final period and added a takedown with just under a minute left for an 8-5 lead. Valdez pulled to 8-7 with a 2-point reverse with 22 seconds left, but could get no closer as Sarsour went to close out an 11-7 victory.
Half Moon Bay freshman Nico Mandujano took the mat at 184 points and had his hands full with San Mateo’s Memo Delgado-Mata. Mandujano took a 3-0 lead late in the first period, but Delgado-Mata tied it on an escape and takedown. Mandujano retook the lead, 5-3, with a 2-point reversal with six seconds left in the opening period.
Delgado-Mata closed to 5-4 with an escape 10 seconds into the second period, but Mandujano took control with a takedown with a minute left and eventually notched the pin with 39 seconds left in the second.
After HMB’s Jesus Chavrin earned a pin 52 seconds into his match at 197, San Mateo won the final two matches of the night: Joseph Mendoza won by forfeit at 222 and Soane Kolokihakaufisi posted a 51-second pin in the heavyweight match.
“[Half Moon Bay] showed what we have to do to compete in this league,” Cervantes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.