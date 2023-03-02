When the second-seeded Half Moon Bay boys’ basketball team beat No. 11 Scotts Valley 66-62 in the Central Coast Section Division IV semifinals, it not only sent the Cougars into the championship game, it punched their ticket to the Northern California regional tournament.
All CCS finalists qualified for the Nor Cal tournament and despite a 59-53 loss to top-seeded King’s Academy in the final, the only questions remaining for HMB were Nor Cal seed and bracket.
Hillsdale’s future, however, was not nearly as secured. The second-seeded Knights lost their semifinal game to No. 4 Monterey, which went on to win the CCS Division II crown. Following the loss, Hillsdale head coach Arjuna Manning-Laisne said he thought his team had an outside chance at a Nor Cal berth.
Not only were the Knights’ hopes fulfilled, they couldn’t have asked for more: the No. 2 seed in the Nor Cal Division IV bracket.
“When we lost (last) Thursday to Christopher, I didn’t know we’d get an at-large bid,” Manning-Laisne said. “Our guys thought our season was over and we went through those emotions. They got to see how meaningful this is.”
Both HMB and Hillsdale won their first-round games Tuesday — Half Moon Bay beat No. 7 San Domenico, 60-54, while Hillsdale beat No. 15 Union Mine, 61-59.
Their quarterfinal opponents Thursday? Each other. The Cougars, the No. 10 seed, will make the much shorter trip to San Mateo than the nearly two-hour drive for Tuesday’s game in San Anselmo.
HMB head coach John Parsons is grateful for the shorter trip for two reasons: one, obviously, is the drive itself. Secondly, in what amounts to the Cougars’ backyard, playing in San Mateo means Cougar Nation will have an easier time to root on their squad.
“We’re very excited to make a short drive. The drive and logistics trumps all,” Parsons said. “This will be like a league-type of environment. Hopefully we can a few more fans in the stands to cheer us on.”
Both teams got off to hot starts in their Nor Cal openers, but not surprisingly, the games were nip-and-tuck the whole way. HMB was led by Jaeden Hutchins, who scored a team-high 20 points. Gio Garduno-Martin and Drew Dorwin each added 16 points in the win.
Hillsdale got 19 points from point guard Brady Carson, scoring 14 in the second half as the Knights held on for the two-point win.
“Everyone is here for a reason,” Manning-Laisne said. “[Union Mine] made it this far because they’re a good basketball team.”
Manning-Lainse could say the same about HMB. While the teams did not play each other during the non-league portion of the season — they did have a preseason scrimmage, which Parsons said, “at this time, it’s pretty useless” — but playing in the same league and having many of the same opponents, both teams have a pretty good idea of what the other wants to do.
“They’re a well-coached team. They run their stuff pretty well,” Parsons said. “We like those guys. It’ll be fun to play them.”
Division I
No. 15 Sacred Heart Prep at No. 10 San Ramon Valley-Danville (25-7), 5 p.m.
SHP is 6-4 on the road; SRV is 12-2 at home
The Gators are getting pretty good at winning tight games. After posting a pair of one-point wins in their first two games of Open Division pool play, the Gators were at it again in the first round of the Nor Cal tournament.
For the third time in four games, SHP escaped with a victory, slipping past No. 2 Folsom, 63-62, in overtime. The Gators began CCS Open Division play with a 60-59 win over Menlo-Atherton and followed that with a 61-59 win over Sacred Heart Cathedral.
The Wolves have been a North Coast Section stalwart for years, having won five NCS Division 2 titles, the last coming in 2005. SRV finished fifth in the rugged East Bay Athletic League, which is the toughest public school league in the Bay Area. Five of the six NCS Open Division teams were from the EBAL, where the Wolves were seeded No. 6 and ended up finishing fifth.
Division III
No. 16 Carlmont (19-8) at No. 9 Oakland (23-8). 7 p.m.
Carlmont is 7-3 on the road; Oakland is 10-1 at home
The Scots are one of those team that no opponent likes to play. Despite their Jekyll-and-Hyde performances, when the Scots are on their game, they do things like knock off top-seeded Las Lomas in Tuesday’s Nor Cal opener.
Carlmont has now won eight of its last 10 games.
The Wildcats finished second to Oakland Tech in both the regular season Oakland Athletic League, as well as the Oakland Section tournament. Oakland opened Nor Cal play by romping past No. 8 Ponderosa, 78-50, scoring a combined 45 points in the second and third quarters.
Division IV
No. 9 Burlingame (22-5) at No. 1 Head-Royce (28-4), 7 p.m.
Burlingame is 5-2 on the road; Head-Royce is 14-0 at home
The Panthers won their second-ever Nor Cal game and the first since 2011 with a 52-45 win over No. 8 Marysville Tuesday.
Zaden Martin had a big double-double to lead Burlingame past Marysville, scoring a game-high 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He also had three steals and a pair of assists.
Trailing 36-33 going into the fourth quarter, Burlingame outscored Marysville 19-9 in the fourth to pull away for the win.
The Jayhawks opened Nor Cal play with a 56-46 win over Enterprise-Redding and were champions of the Bay Counties-East League. Head-Royce advanced to the final of the NCS Division 5 bracket, falling to Urban-SF, 52-45.
Girls’ basketball
Division IV
No. 15 Summit Shasta (22-2) at No. 7 Menlo School (16-10), 7 p.m.
Summit Shasta is 8-2 on the road; Menlo is 9-3 at home
Both of these teams are coming off CCS titles: The Black Bears buried Woodside Priory, 64-39, for the Division V title, while the Knights beat Half Moon Bay, 49-34, for the Division IV crown.
At least the drive from Summit’s Daly City campus to Atherton is nothing compared to the five-plus hour trip the Black Bears had to make for the first round of Nor Cal. The Black Bears had to take the drive north to Arcata, which is a little more than an hour from the Oregon border.
At least they came back with a win, beating No. 2 Arcata 52-36.
Menlo, on the other hand, got to enjoy the comforts of home. The Knights hosted No. 10 West Valley-Cottonwood, sending the Tigers back to the upper reaches of Northern California with a 64-51 loss.
No. 6 Hillsdale (22-5) at No. 3 Kimball-Tracy (24-5)
Hillsdale is 6-2 on the road; Kimball is 7-2 at home
The Knights, after a runner-up finish in both the PAL South and the CCS Division II bracket, opened Nor Cal play with a 68-61 win over No. 11 University Prep-Redding.
Like Hillsdale, the Jaguars finished second in their league, the Valley Oak League, and lost in the semifinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 bracket. Kimball knocked off No. 14 Mills in the first round, 53-47.
