The start of league play in winter sports — basketball, soccer and wrestling — is slated to begin this week for some and next week for others. And while we’re only a few days into a new year, it’s opening under another COVID cloud.
We started seeing it during the various high school basketball tournaments taking place around the Bay Area, state and country during the winter break, as many games were canceled and teams pulled out as the omicron variant continued to surge and affect players and teams.
And the postponements continue. Monday morning, Mitty announced on Twitter that it was postponing this week’s games “due to health and safety protocols.”
That got me to poking around other schools and schedules, to see how prevalent this is. Turns out, Mitty is not the only school rescheduling games. Menlo School also decided to postpone games this week and the school went even further, beginning the semester with remote learning.
“The school decided (late last week) to go virtual this week,” said Earl Koberlein, Menlo School athletic director. “We’ve decided not to allow practices or games and [the school] will reassess after the campus is tested again this week.”
Menlo has continued to test its athletes throughout the fall season. Koberlein said the school will up its testing requirements to twice a week going forward.
“It’s out of caution. Not any specific health concern,” Koberlein said. “In our case, it’s definitely being more proactive, knowing people were traveling and gathering over the holidays.”
Koberlein said he was part of a West Bay Athletic League AD meeting Monday morning and Menlo was the only school in the league to put athletics on hiatus.
But as we’ve learned over the last two years, things can change in a hurry. As the morning progressed into afternoon, more and more teams and leagues around the state announced a delay to the start of league play.
Monday morning, Aragon athletic director Steve Sell said the PAL schedule — which is set to begin Wednesday — would go on as, well, scheduled. By Monday night, the start of the PAL basketball and wrestling seasons were pushed back as schools throughout the league are being affected by positive tests.
The PAL athletic directors met via video conferencing and voted to move the PAL’s first two basketball games scheduled this week to the last two Mondays of January — Jan. 24 and Jan. 31. The first dual meets of the PAL Bay Division wrestling season, scheduled for Thursday, will be moved to Feb. 1.
And in a moment of honesty, Sell admitted what many were no doubt thinking.
“I don’t know what the right thing to do here is,” he said.
The way the schedule is set up, the Central Coast Section playoffs begin Friday, Feb. 18. The PAL schedule will end Feb. 11. Any other delays, postponements or rescheduling could impact a team’s ability to get in all their games by the CCS deadline.
“CCS is not going to change their dates. State (CIF) won’t change their dates,” PAL commissioner Terry Stogner said.
All the vote did, however, was make a recommendation to the PAL Board of Managers, who will need to vote on the proposal at some point Tuesday to be able to implement the change by Wednesday.
And while the postponing of the first week of games was generally agreed upon, Steven Kryger, Menlo-Atherton co-AD, had a question that may be necessary to answer in the near future: “Next week — will we be doing anything different?”
***
The divisions for the PAL-SCVAL football merger have been hammered out and while it won’t be officially official until a schedule is put together, you can already get a feeling of what to expect.
The 32 teams were ranked 1 through 40. The top 12 went into the two top divisions, Bay and De Anza. The next 12 were split between the Ocean and El Camino divisions, while the final eight make up the Lake Division.
Anyone who follows these leagues with any kind of regularity could have easily figured out which teams went where and there were no huge surprises.
But there were some interesting developments:
• Aragon, along with Menlo School, were moved from the Ocean Division into the Bay Division and will join holdovers Burlingame, Half Moon Bay, Menlo-Atherton and Sacred Heart Prep. Not surprising considered both teams were in Central Coast Section championship games.
• One of the biggest developments was Terra Nova being moved into the Ocean Division. It will be the first season since the PAL was formed in 1996 that the Tigers won’t play in the Bay Division.
• The other development in the super league’s second tier was Sequoia being placed into the El Camino Division, meaning the Ravens’ division opponents will be Cupertino, Gunn, King’s Academy, Los Altos and Santa Clara.
***
Eva Denten, a junior at Mercy-Burlingame and a member of the Crusaders golf team, was honored last month as the “Junior Legacy — Most Improved Junior Golfer for 2021” by the Northern California Golf Association and the Women’s Golf Association of Northern California during a ceremony at Green Hills Country Club in Millbrae.
The NCGA tracks 6,600 junior golfers who play in its tournaments from Jan. 1 through Oct. 31. Denten started the year with a rating of 54.0. By the end of the year, Denten had dropped that rating to 19.2. She lowered that even more, to 18.1 by mid-December.
Denten’s name will now be added to a trophy recognizing the accomplishment, a trophy that includes the name of Pleasanton native and LPGA Tour player Paula Creamer. The trophy is on display at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
