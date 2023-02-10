The Lady Dons knew it would be a battle to keep the streak alive.
The Aragon girls’ basketball team entered the season having reached the Central Coast Section postseason for the past nine seasons, including every year since head coach Sam Manu took over the program in 2016-17. During that streak, the Dons captured their first CCS championship in 2019, bringing home the Division II title.
For most of the 2022-23 season — after graduating four core seniors — the playoff streak was in danger. With the minimum requirement for qualifying to play in the postseason tournament being a .500 record in either non-league or league play, the Dons fell short of their first chance by going 5-7 in the non-league preseason.
“I thought we were in trouble before the season started just because we didn’t have that talent,” Manu said.
Manu, though, has a rich philosophy of teaching the game of basketball. The seventh-year head coach didn’t back down from scheduling a rigorous non-league schedule. Aragon was off to a 4-3 start in non-league games but then fell under the .500 mark with back-to-back losses to Los Gatos and Lincoln-SF, both now on the verge of clinching their respective league titles.
“To really earn it, I think there’s a sense of being worthy to go to CCS,” Manu said. “That’s why traditionally we’ve always had … a tough preseason.”
The philosophy of prioritizing teaching the game over winning the game bore out with dramatic results. And it paid off over the course of the Peninsula Athletic League South Division season. Aragon’s seesawed above and below the .500 mark in league play, but ultimately clinched a CCS postseason bid in the final week of the regular season with Tuesday’s 57-38 win over Woodside.
The clincher was the Dons’ third straight victory, their best winning streak of the season. Prior to the streak, they were on the chopping block with a 3-4 league record.
Aragon has now clinched fifth place in the 10-team PAL South Division. It’s right where Manu wanted to be in mapping out the current season, when it was clear the Dons were going to be hard-pressed to compete with the South’s top four placers: Menlo-Atherton, Hillsdale, Carlmont and Mills.
“We just wanted to dominate that second grouping,” Manu said. “Then we did a good job of that.”
The 2022-23 Dons are more guts and guile than talent. Much more. None of Aragon’s players are currently averaging double-figure scoring. Senior guard Grace Nai is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 9.7 points per game.
Nai and guard Maddie McGinty have made the team go, though. The two seniors, along with junior Maya Pappas, are Aragon’s three leading scorers. But, once again, the numbers game takes a backseat to learning the game. And it is the team’s drive that has allowed it to muster just enough success to deliver the varsity program to its 10th consecutive CCS postseason.
Pappas demonstrated this drive just prior to the three-game winning streak. The junior has been a key component this season, ranking second on the team in scoring (8.8 ppg) and rebounding (6.4 rpg). Aragon got a gut-check in a Jan. 27 loss to Mills though, as Pappas turned her ankle in the second half and was carried off the court. With the Dons facing the potential loss of one of their glue gals, Manu was surprised when Pappas was not only one of the first players to show the following day at a Saturday morning practic,e but was ready to play.
“She actually said to me: ‘Coach, I could have gone back in that game,’” Manu said.
Pappas, along with McGinty, junior guard Maya Yoo and senior forward Kayla Fukunaga, are players who didn’t see nearly as much playing time last year but have earned roles as starting or key rotation players this year. Of those four, McGinty saw the most minutes in 2021-22, averaging 3.5 points per game. This year, she is the Dons’ third leading scorer (8.5 ppg).
“Her improvement has really helped us along,” Manu said. “Her helping Grace and Maya Pappas has really been the difference.”
Even with Aragon’s Wednesday loss 54-49 to Carlmont, the Dons’ overall improvement has manifested in recent weeks. This all goes back to a question Manu asked early in the non-league preseason.
“Are we doing this for the short-term win or was this for the long-term goal?” Manu said.
Manu’s answer to that question was the right one.
“We’ve got to learn to play,” he said.
