Will he or won’t he? That was the question on the minds of golf fans in the weeks and days leading up to the Masters at Augusta National: would Tiger Woods, a little more than a year removed from a horrific car crash that nearly cost him his right leg and almost cost him his life, be healed enough to play the 2022 Masters?
In November, a several-seconds clip of Tiger hitting an iron appeared on social media and questions began.
Will he or won’t he?
In December, he teamed with his son, Charlie, to play in the PNC Championship, which is, essentially, a made-for-TV event. Again, questions surfaced: would Tiger play the Masters?
A couple of practice rounds at Augusta in the weeks leading up to last weekend’s Masters and a “game-time decision” at last answered the question: yes, Tiger Woods, on the short list of best players to ever play the game and an even shorter list of athletes who changed the game, decided to give it a go, with more metal holding his leg together than the metal driver he used on course.
Of course the fans … excuse me... the patrons flocked to him, standing 10-deep during a practice round last week. He was the focus on Day 1 of the Masters and he shot a 1-under 71 to stay in contention.
But then we saw a Tiger we have never seen. Not only did he not stay in contention, by the time Sunday rolled around, there was a better chance of him finishing last than winning the tournament — which was being dominated by eventual champion Scottie Scheffler.
This was a Tiger not many had seen. Considering he hadn’t played a real tournament since the 2020 Masters, he couldn’t be faulted for his rusty game. No, what I saw was a new attitude. In the not too distant past, a tournament performance like he put together last weekend, he would have been stomping around the grounds, exuding an aura of “stay away from me.”
Over the weekend, during which time Tiger finished with rounds of 78 and 78, there was lot of smiling. Smiling to the gallery, smiling with his playing partners. For the first time in his career, it appeared he was actually enjoying the experience.
And the patrons ate it up. Despite being nowhere near contention, Tiger continued to have the biggest galleries throughout the weekend, throngs of people who encouraged him as he struggled around the course.
For the first time, fans and Tiger himself seemed to simply appreciate being out on the course again, performing in front of fans. Everyone seemed to understand we were fortunate to see one of sports’ living legends plying his trade.
More importantly, it seemed as if Tiger appreciated the fact he was playing again, his score be damned. After finishing with a par on the 18th to wrap up his tournament, Tiger made his way to the scorer’s room. But in the couple-minute walk from the 18th green to the clubhouse, a big grin creased Tiger’s face as he acknowledged the love and adulation from the patrons. For possibly the first time in his career, even Tiger Woods seemed to be consciously aware of how much he is loved at Augusta, how much fans appreciate him and that it was OK to absorb well-wishes and support. For Tiger, simply competing in the Masters was a win, considering there were no guarantees he would ever play again following his crash.
Tiger Woods has gone through a lot of trials and tribulations throughout his life: from the heady expectations of his father, Earl, to the way his personal life fell apart, to the numerous back and knee surgeries — any and all of which could have derailed the career of lesser men.
“I didn’t play my best out there, but just to have the support and appreciation from the fans, I don’t think words can describe that,” Tiger wrote on Twitter Sunday.
Now, the questions will begin again: will Tiger play the PGA Championship in May? Will he be good to go at St. Andrews for the British Open? Will Tiger return to the top again?
That last question doesn’t really matter because just by making this Masters start, he proved he’s back on top — regardless of what his final score says.
