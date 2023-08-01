Before coming across the Bay to the San Mateo Daily Journal, I was a sportswriter in the East Bay. One of my first feature stories was about a San Leandro teacher who traveled the country, visiting the graves of Major League Baseball hall of famers, and the adventures he had along the way. His book was a culmination of that endeavor.
He gave me a signed copy of the book following our interview and I did read it because it combined two of my biggest passions — sports and the history of sports. So when I came into the office last week and saw a book sitting on my desk, “Cradle of Champions: A selected history of San Mateo County sports,” a labor of love from longtime county historian John Horgan, I was definitely interested.
This easy-to-read, 161-page, soft-cover book covers the best of San Mateo County athletics — from the youth ranks, to high school to the pros, including traditional and non-traditional sports (I don’t want to give it all away, but it includes a man who rides giants and a man who never looked a gift horse in the mouth).
It has some of the best county athletes of all time and the coaches who coached them; hall of fame football and baseball players and coaches; Olympians and a Heisman Trophy winner. There is also a chapter dedicated to men who not only performed in their community but also served their country.
There are championship teams from the 1950s all the way up to 2023 state and national championships for the College of San Mateo softball and football teams.
Included are snippets and quotes from various newspaper articles from San Mateo County publications through the years, including some from articles written by me and my right-hand man, Terry Bernal.
You may be familiar with some of the athletes of a more recent vintage — Woodside High School’s Julian Edelman and Sacred Heart Prep’s Ben Burr-Kirven get the spotlight treatment — but do you remember the Burlingame girls’ basketball team winning the 1988 state championship? Or 1960s Sequoia High School standout Gary Beban? What about Justin Fitzgerald? The domination of Sacred Heart Prep girls’ basketball in the 1990s? It’s all in the book.
Longtime county residents will recognize the author, Horgan. He started covering high school and community sports in the early 1960s before moving on to a career at the old San Mateo Times. He even stuck around after the original Times was bought out and became the San Mateo County Times. Horgan is currently a columnist for the Daily Journal and he and his wife continue to live in the county.
Horgan really is a historian of county sports of the last 60 years. Even though he no longer covers sports on a daily basis, he is still a fixture on the local sports scene — serving as announcer for both Burlingame football and boys’ basketball. When he’s not announcing, chances are you’ll see him hanging out at various events, usually with a crew of other longtime Peninsula sports history makers over the last 30-40 years, a phrase I don’t use lightly.
This book is not a deep dive into these athletes, men and women. It’s more of a general overview that anyone with a passing interest in local history and local sports would have no problem picking up — or putting down.
Horgan will be discussing the book 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at the San Mateo County History Museum as part of the organization’s “Courthouse Docket” series.
And by the way, I now have two signed books in my personal library. Thanks, John.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.