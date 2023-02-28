After the Sequoia girls’ soccer team won the program’s first-ever Central Coast Section championship by beating Aragon 1-0 in the Division I final Saturday, head coach Melissa Schmidt said it would be something the girls on the team will remember for a lifetime.
Schmidt may have been projecting just a tiny bit, because winning the title is certainly something the coach will never take for granted.
“Coaching high school (soccer) matters to me,” said Schmidt, who took over the Ravens program beginning the 2007-08 season.
The daughter of a high school football coach and athletic director, high school athletics always meant something to Schmidt. A club soccer coach previously, she threw herself into the role at Sequoia. The man who hired her to coach the Ravens, Ed Huber, the former longtime Sequoia athletic director and boys’ soccer coach, was in attendance at Saturday’s game, at the request of Schmidt.
Nearly 80 years old and dealing with some health issues, Huber gave his protégé a long hug after the win.
“I’m so glad Ed was here,” Schmidt said.
It was no easy road to the title, however. When Schmidt took over the Sequoia program, it was a solid Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division club. But as is the case with many teams playing in the Ocean Division, a lack of talent or lack of want often leads to teams yo-yoing: good one year, bad the next.
As such, the Ravens bounced between the Ocean and Bay divisions for many years. Too good for the Ocean, but not quite good enough for the rigors of the Bay Division.
“We were the ping-pong (ball) for a decade,” Schmidt said of her team moving between the Ocean and Bay on a seemingly annual basis.
“I remember sitting in coaches’ meetings and a coach telling me I didn’t have the talent to compete (in the Bay).”
That may have been true at one time. When Schmidt took over, only a handful of her players played club soccer. Now, they all do.
After the constant shuffling, Schmidt and Sequoia did something few teams are willing to do: they spent several years in the Ocean and developed the program. During the 2013-14 season, the Ravens went winless in the Bay. For the next five seasons, the Ravens stayed in the Ocean. The Ravens finished third in the Ocean standings for the 2015 season, but the next four years saw them alternate division titles with second-place finishes.
The Ravens finally made the move back to the Bay for the 2019-20 season and at first Schmidt wasn’t sure where her team fit. She had been told for so long about how difficult it was to be successful in the Bay, but when the Ravens finished third that season, Schmidt questioned that logic.
Was the Bay really that good if the Ravens were competitive? Turns out, Sequoia now did have the talent to compete in the Bay. Since that 2019-20 season, the Ravens have appeared in a pair of CCS title games, falling in the 2021 Division II final, 1-0 to Lincoln-SJ. More importantly, the Ravens have been challenging for the Bay Division crown, finishing runner-up the last two seasons.
“To win the (CCS) Division I title? That’s real. That’s a big deal,” Schmidt said.
Now, the Ravens will add to school history as they make the first Nor Cal regional appearance for either Sequoia soccer team. They should be the favorite to win the Division III title as the No. 1 seed. The Ravens will host No. 8 Piedmont at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The Northern California regional basketball tournament kicks off this week, with 15 San Mateo County teams earning berths.
The biggest surprises were the Crystal Springs girls’ team. After earning a bid to the CCS Open Division, the Gryphons were seeded No. 10 in Division II. Also, the Woodside Priory boys, which won the CCS Division V title, was moved into the Nor Cal Division II bracket and will be on the road for the first round as a No. 12 seed.
The Carlmont and Hillsdale boys’ teams, despite falling in the Division I and Division II semifinals, respectively, both earned spots in the Nor Cal brackets. Carlmont just missed out on the No. 1 seed in Division IV and will instead be the No. 16 in Division III. Hillsdale earned the No. 2 seed in Division IV.
The Division IV girls’ bracket, however, is where six of the local teams reside. No. 4 Menlo-Atherton, No. 6 Hillsdale and No. 7 Menlo School will all host first-round games. No. 14 Mills, No. 15 Summit Shasta and No. 16 Woodside Priory will be on the road.
Former Crystal Springs Uplands diver Nike Agunbiade is having quite the collegiate career at University of Southern California. In 2021, she won the Pac-12 title in the 3-meter springboard. This season, she captured the Pac-12 title in the platform competition, becoming the first woman in Pac-12 history to win two diving championships.
Competing in the 1-meter springboard in high school, Agunbiade had a pair of CCS third-place finishes and a second-place finish her senior year in 2019.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
