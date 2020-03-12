This coronavirus is starting to feel like a giant boa constrictor slowly squeezing the life out of our everyday lives. As much as I don’t want a second consecutive column to focus on this, given the whirlwind of news from day to day — and in some cases, hour to hour — I simply can’t help it.
Because if there is one overriding feeling I have, it is one of confusion. Are we going overboard or are people, schools, cities, organizations and counties simply using, as the buzz-phrase of the moment, “an abundance of caution”?
The big news just keeps rolling in. The NBA announced Wednesday evening that the league will suspend operations until further notice. The NCAA said the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments — March Madness — will be played in empty arenas around the country. The San Jose Sharks and San Jose Earthquakes will not allow fans to attend their games until further notice. The San Mateo County Community College District announced that spectators are no longer allowed at sporting events on its three campuses — Cañada, San Mateo and Skyline. The South San Francisco Unified School District also canceled renting out its athletic facilities for club sports. Serra, Notre Dame-Belmont, Mercy-Burlingame and Woodside Priory have postponed all athletic activities.
While all this is going on, thousands of fans have packed gyms around the state as the CIF state basketball tournament pushes ahead, controversies and all.
Who is right? Who is wrong? Medical professionals are saying no one should panic and yet all you see are panicked reactions to this thing. Heck, everyone knows you’re not supposed to touch exposed skin with anyone else at this point, but when you’ve been ingrained throughout your whole life that common courtesy dictates to shake hands when meeting or greeting someone, how do you now simply stop doing that? I’ve been a lot more conscious about shaking hands, going with the fist bump (which is now also being pooh-poohed), and yet I still, subconsciously, stick out my hand. I shake a lot a hands.
The last couple times someone has tried to shake hands, I’ll ask for a fist bump, at which point they usually recoil in horror at their social faux pas.
So which is it? Don’t panic, be conscientious and go about your day? Hard to do when you see pro sports leagues suspending operations. They’ve tried that in European soccer leagues, but even that hasn’t completely ruled out the spread as more and more news comes out about professional soccer players being quarantined after exposure.
To me, there is some overreaction, but there also seems to be a lot of indirection by a lot of people. Hopefully, those people are right, but I think this will get worse before it gets better and when it does get better, will the sports landscape be forever changed?
Like I said, confusion.
***
The California Community College Athletic Association state basketball tournament is reaching its conclusion as the final eight teams in the state — the top four in the North and the top four from the South — will meet at West Hills College in Leemore beginning today and running through Sunday to determine a men’s and women’s state champion.
Interesting side note, Leemore is the home of the World Surf League’s Surf Ranch, the wave pool revolutionized by pro surfer Kelly Slater.
But like many other college events lately, the games will be played sans fans, with only essential personnel allowed.
Fred Baer, the de facto sports information director for the San Mateo County Community College District, is a member of essential personnel as he will be the only member of the media allowed to cover the games. He will, in effect, be the pool reporter for the tournament — the one reporter responsible for disseminating the goings-on of the games to the rest of the universe.
Baer estimates this will the 59th community college state basketball tournament that he has covered, but the first time he’s been the only media member allowed.
“I’ve been to 14 Olympics,” Baer said, who is also a major media member in the world of track and field. “I’ve never been the only reporter.”
And this won’t be any walk in the park. Baer is looking at being the media voice for 14 games over four days.
***
A sad note for San Mateo sports fans who go back a little ways. Aragon athletic director Steve Sell informed me Wednesday morning that former Aragon basketball and track standout Eddie Javius passed away at the age of 54 after a short battle with cancer.
According to a Sports Illustrated report from longtime Bay Area sports reporter Jeff Faraudo, Javius was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Faraudo reported Javius, a 1983 Aragon graduate, was a walk-on for the University of California men’s basketball team before receiving a scholarship prior to the start of his senior year. He may be best known for his climbing up and sitting on the basketball rim after Cal beat UCLA for the first time in 52 tries in 1986.
A 6-6 forward, Javius averaged 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 95 games over four years, the report said.
Javius went on to a career in teaching and administration, eventually starting a company called EDEquity, which, Faraudo said was a mission, “to mentor teachers on topics related to cultural sensitivity.”
Services will be March 16 at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in San Francisco, beginning at 10 a.m.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.