The Mills girls’ basketball team had already broken one streak by advancing to its first-ever Central Coast Section semifinal after 12 straight years of seeing its season end in the quarterfinals.
The Vikings will have a chance to make school history by breaking another streak. After losing both regular-season games to rival Capuchino, third-seeded Mills got the ultimate revenge, topping the second-seeded Mustangs 43-36 at Burlingame High School and advancing to the program’s first CCS championship game in the Division III bracket.
Mills (16-10) will take on top-seeded Aptos (24-4) in the title game Saturday at a time and place to be determined. The Mariners were a 45-36 winner over No. 4 Live Oak in the other semifinal.
“It feels good to make history at Mills,” said Mills do-everything senior Chloe Tam. “We were really excited (to play Capuchino again). … This time, we needed to win. We just got it done.”
The Vikings can thank Tam for carrying them into the championship game. After scoring 10 of her game-high 22 points in the first half, she took over in the final period. And while she had only 5 points in the quarter, she did a little bit of everything as the Vikings rallied from a 30-24, third-quarter deficit.
Need to turn it up a notch on defense? Tam had three steals in the fourth. Need someone to grab a crucial rebound? Tam had 4 of her 6 boards in the final period. Need someone to run the offense after your point guard fouls out? Tam’s the woman.
“(In the fourth quarter) I told her, ‘This is your game. You’re the best player out there,’” said Mills head coach Dave Matsu. “She did her job — as she has all year long.”
Despite Tam’s heroics, it was a Miakela Nava offensive rebound and putback that was the backbreaker for Capuchino (14-12). With the Vikings clinging to a 41-36 lead, Rachel Dumandan put up a desperation 3-point attempt just as the shot-clock buzzer sounded. Nava was there, however, to grab the offensive rebound and score on the putback for a 43-36 lead with 1:19 to play.
It would be the last points Mills would score, but it turned out the Vikings did not need any more offense as they shut down the Mustangs in the fourth quarter. After giving up a game-high 18 points in the third period, Mills held Capuchino to one fourth-quarter field goal.
“We held the highest-scoring team in the PAL, I believe, to 2 points in the fourth quarter,” Matsu said.
The fourth-quarter struggles were a complete turnaround for a Capuchino squad that struggled in the first half, scoring a combined 16 in the first two quarters.
Despite that, the Mustangs trailed just 20-16 at halftime. The teams traded buckets to open the third before Capuchino got hot. Hailey Hoff, who scored 12 points on four 3-pointers, knocked down a long-range jumper to cut the Mustangs’ deficit to 22-21. Capuchino grabbed a defensive rebound on Mills’ next possession and pushed the ball, founding a wide open Hoff who drained her second 3 in less than 30 seconds to give the Mustangs their first advantage since a 2-0 lead to start the game. Jaisa Gamble followed with a wheeling jumper in the lane and Bailey O’Mahony scored a layup following dribble penetration from Arianna Jordan to put the Mustangs up 28-22 midway through the period.
Tam, naturally, slowed the run as she picked off a Capuchino pass and went the other way for a layup.
O’Mahony scored on another baseline layup, but Tam responded with a 3. That was followed by a 3 from Victoria Williams and suddenly the Vikings were down just two, 32-30, with 1:13 left in the quarter. When Janice Yung scored on a fastbreak layup, Mills trailed 34-32 going into the fourth.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Matsu said. “[The Mustangs] made their run … and luckily, we responded.”
As good as Capuchino played in the third quarter is how well Mills played in the opening period. After the teams exchanged baskets to start the game, Mills got a layup from Nava and Williams knocked down a off an assist from Kiyanna Castaneda to put Mills up 7-2 to start the game.
After Gamble scored in the lane to close to 7-4, Mills responded with 8-0 run. Williams split a pair of free throws, with Tam grabbing an offensive rebound off the second free throw miss and was fouled, hitting both her free throws. Tam followed that with a 3 and then scored a baseline layup to put the Vikings up 15-4 as they would go to lead 17-9 after one quarter of play.
In the second, however, things ground to a halt as the teams combined for just 10 points in the quarter.
“We got tired,” Matsu said. “I rode them tonight.”
Neither team scored until Tam drove the baseline for a layup and a free throw with under four minutes left in the half to push the Mills lead to 20-9.
It would be the only points of the quarter for the Vikings. Capuchino, meanwhile, got a 3 from Hoff and back-to-back layups from O’Mahony to trail by just four at the break, 20-16.
“We were finally able to push the entire game,” Tam said. “Before when we played them, they’d push and we wouldn’t respond. This time, we pushed back and fought.”
