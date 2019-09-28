If you’re going to sport golden shoes on the gridiron, you had better match them with a golden performance.
Mills quarterback Dominic Piefer did exactly that in leading the Vikings to a 33-27 victory Friday night over Sequoia in an offensive shootout at Terremere Field.
Both teams came out blazing — in fact, neither team’s punter saw the field until midway through the fourth quarter — but it was Piefer who kept up the intensity, going 13 of 18 for 183 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while completing passes to five different receivers throughout.
“I feel like this game we just got on the ball much faster,” Piefer said. “Our o-line was definitely blocking longer. I had a lot of time. And our wide receivers were just going to work out there.”
Mills (4-1 overall) gained 382 total yards, balancing the pass game and the run with another sturdy effort from running back Vita Fifita. The junior totaled 13 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown, getting the Vikings on the board on a 7-yard pitch play to tie it 7-7 with 2:32 to go in the first quarter.
“Our first few games we didn’t really play as well passing wise,” Piefer said. “But Vita has really just been tearing up the field at running back. And we’ve just got to keep playing good and having good tempo. … We did a lot of running and passing, switching it up and stuff.”
Both teams traded scores again. But it was after Mills finally swung ahead with 2:56 left in the half — with Piefer scoring on a 1-yard QB sneak — that things got really interesting, as Mills and Sequoia combined for three interceptions inside the final two minutes of the half.
Sequoia (2-2) gave up the first pick when Kyle Parker overthrew his target downfield and saw his pass sail right into the waiting arms of Ibrahim Masri. But on the very next play, Piefer took a shot down the sideline, but tight 1-on-1 coverage resulted in a pick by Sequoia cornerback Steven Stone.
The Ravens put the ball to the ground twice, but with 39 seconds remaining, Sequoia’s other quarterback Damare Ward took his shot over the middle, only to be intercepted by senior linebacker Gary Mapa at the Mills 28. Sequoia went on to commit four turnovers on the night, three interceptions and a fumble.
“We can’t be turning the ball over like that,” Sequoia head coach Rob Poulos said. “We didn’t punt, but we shot ourselves in the foot four times.”
Mills immediately advanced the ball to midfield with a 21-yard completion from Piefer to Mapa. Then the Vikings went into the wildcat formation, with Fifita taking the shotgun snaps.
And on third-and-5, Mills aired it out on the final play of the half, utilizing Piefer at wide out for a backward bubble screen pass. Then Piefer fired downfield for a perfectly timed crossing route by senior Nuku Vahai, who ducked under three Sequoia defenders to make a leaping grab at the 10, land in stride and sprint to the house for a highlight-reel score.
“We’ve only got a few seconds in the half, it’s got to work,” Mills head coach Kevin Thorson said. “If it doesn’t work, it’s OK, it’s the end of the half. But it’s designed for a little bit of deception and, you throw the ball, it worked, that’s huge to get momentum in a game.”
Poulos said Sequoia had scouted the formation and knew the play was coming when Piefer lined up wide. But the young Sequoia defense couldn’t adjust downfield.
“We had guys trying too hard,” Poulos said. “We have young guys. Most of our guys, this is their first year as a starter … so there’s that confidence issue. You get into that where they feel like they have to make every play. And when they played team, they played fine. When they played individual ball, things broke down.”
Mills added on to start the second half, marching 80 yards on nine plays to finish with a 1-yard score by senior Bryant Camunias on a blowout block by left guard Hunter Lawson.
But Sequoia wouldn’t go away, rallying for the final two scores of the game.
“We had it in control and we let it get away,” Thorson said. “We can’t do those things. Too many mistakes. …The defense was fine except for the missed tackles. Too many missed tackles. The whole game … we’re reaching and grabbing instead of tackling. We had them in fourth down twice and we let them get away. You can’t do those things.”
Trailing 33-13, the Ravens took over at their own 10-yard line and drove 90 yards on 18 plays — including two third-down, and two fourth-down conversions — to score on a 24-yard quarterback keeper by Parker in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.
Sequoia had a golden opportunity of its own, recovering the most picturesque of onside kicks when Parker grounded it toward the sideline and saw the kick finish with a Sunday hop to Albert Tuakalau in stride to give the Ravens possession at the Mills 40. The Vikings, though, came up with a huge stop, forcing a four-play turnover on downs.
“If you told me we were going to recover the onside kick and not get points out of that — we had the momentum on that and we didn’t convert,” Poulos said.
Sequoia got a stop and took the first punt of the night midway through the fourth quarter, but saw another chance go by the wayside when Mills stopped the driving Ravens with an interception by Fifita.
The Ravens got the ball back once more with 1:51 to go, and scored with 34 seconds left on a spirited pass by Parker, evading pressure toward the left sideline, then throwing back across the field to the right corner of the end zone for a breathtaking leaping touchdown catch by Tuakalau — who had six catches for 77 yards and two TDs, including a 50-yard reception in the first half.
This time, though, Mills spoiled the onside kick when Camunias ran up to grab it before it advanced 10 yards. Piefer and his golden shoes then took a knee to run out the clock.
