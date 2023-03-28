While some levels of baseball have now put a clock on the game, there is still a level of the game where time does not have an impact.
Unless you’re talking about a game that went 19 innings and lasted nearly six hours.
Technically, Sequoia and host Palo Alto played for five hours and 57 minutes Saturday afternoon, with first pitch coming at 12:01 p.m. and the 576th and final pitch being thrown at 5:58 p.m.
Needless to say, the junior varsity game, that was scheduled for a 3 p.m. start, was canceled.
“It was a blast,” said Sequoia manager Mike Doyle. “I think everyone realized something special was going on after about the 12th or 13th inning.”
Saturday’s marathon was the complete antithesis of Friday’s Bay Division showdown with Burlingame, which saw the Ravens post a 1-0 win in a nice and tidy 90 minutes.
Not surprisingly, there were some eye-popping numbers from Saturday’s game. Sequoia’s Will Foster, Kevin Furuta, Ian Holt, Ryan Mendez and Aaron Melz all had 10 plate appearances — meaning they came to bat 10 times each in a 19-inning game. Cross and Melz each had three hits, while freshman Morgan Winfield went 3-for-4 as the Ravens collected 15 hits. Palo Alto had 10 hits.
And in a case of Ironman backstopping, Mendez spent all 19 innings in the squat for the Ravens, who had caught a grand total of seven innings before Saturday.
“He played his tail off,” Doyle said. “I guarantee that guy slept well Saturday night.”
Six pitchers toed the rubber for the Ravens and seven took the bump for Palo Alto. Both teams had already used the top of their rotations for league games during the week, so both teams were already getting to the end of their pitching rotation.
Most teams use Saturday non-league games as a chance to get some playing time for those who didn’t get a lot of burn during the week. Doyle said he planned to use three or four pitchers Saturday to get them some work. If he knew they were going to play 19 innings, he might have changed his pitching strategy.
“We could have stretched out some guys (earlier in the game) had we known that,” Doyle said.
Instead, a pair of players who mostly play the outfield, Aaron Harkov and Luke Ulrich — who had combined to throw 3 2/3 innings so far this season — went the final nine innings. Harkov, making his first appearance on the mound, pitched four innings, the 11th through the 14th innings, allowing one run on two hits.
Ulrich pitched the final five innings, giving up just hits in picking up the win.
The Vikings led 2-0 after scoring twice in the bottom of the second inning and extended their lead to 3-0 in the fifth, but the Ravens scored three times in the top of the sixth to tie it and send the game to extra innings.
Sequoia had a chance to end things in the 13th, scoring a run in the top of the frame for a 4-3 advantage. But the Ravens could not hold off Palo Alto, which tied it in the bottom and the teams played on.
“It was almost like the baseball gods deemed it was going to go 19 innings,” Doyle said.
The Ravens finally got some breathing room in the top of the 19th, scoring three times. Will Foster led off the innings with a walk. Doyle then called for a hit-and-run with Melz at the plate. He hit a slow chopper to shortstop, who then threw the ball away at first.
Foster, who was running on the play, scampered home on the overthrow to put Sequoia up 5-4.
Melz went to second on the play and stopped at third on a Nelson Cross single. Melz would score on a wild pitch and Max Stallings singled Cross home to give the Ravens a 7-4 lead.
“Everyone who was there that day is going to remember that game,” Doyle said. “I don’t think I’ve ever watched a baseball game that went 19 innings.”
***
Thankfully I ran across the Sequoia baseball game because after a week off, I didn’t know what I was going to write for my first column since March 15.
It will be only one of two for the next several weeks as I’ll be moving to the desk exclusively to cover for our regular production editor, who will be on vacation in April. I figured last week was the perfect time to take some time off before the mad sprint to the end of the 2022-23 high school sports calendar, which is only a couple months away.
So I had a week-long “stay-cation” when I completely unplugged from work. I brought my work laptop home with me, thinking I might catch up on emails or whatever, but nope. Didn’t touch it for 10 days.
It was glorious.
Here are the thing I accomplished on my down time:
• I read a book (Dave Grohl autobiography)
• Played three rounds of golf
• Watched a lot of the PGA Tour Match Play championship (which started Wednesday and ended Sunday)
• Took my guitar off its stand for the first time in several months
• Went to an actual movie theater to watch a movie (”John Wick 4,” which at this point is simply a live-action video game)
• Managed to watch the end of several entertaining NCAA tournament games
• Spent some time with visiting in-laws whose visit happened to coincide with my time off. (I didn’t plan it that way)
• Gave the fish tank a good cleaning
• Saved a ton of money on gas and bridge tolls
All in all, it was time well-spent to recharge my mental and emotional batteries.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
