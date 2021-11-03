Every team wants to get off to a strong start. It’s a way for players to not only get rid of any pre-match jitters, while also enabling the players to get comfortable in the match itself.
The Half Moon Bay girls’ volleyball team took a “hot start” to a different level Tuesday as the Cougar hosted Sobrato-Morgan Hill in the second round of the Central Coast Section Division III tournament.
HMB setter Natalie Inglis opening the match from the service line, splitting the Bulldogs’ back line for an ace on her second serve.
On her fifth serve, she notched her second ace. Not even a Sobrato timeout could slow the Cougars’ roll, as Inglis served her third ace after the stoppage.
When she notched her fourth ace, it gave HMB a 10-0.
Following a Sobrato serving error, HMB held a 15-0 lead. That run propelled the fourth-seeded Cougars to a three-game sweep of fifth-seeded Sobrato, 25-6, 25-16, 25-21.
“I’ve seen some really long runs (in volleyball matches),” Inglis said. “But not in a CCS match.”
Inglis would go on to finish with four aces in that opening set as the Cougars could do no wrong. In a sport that has a lot of “hidden” points — points won because of violations or hitting errors — Half Moon Bay (24-5) didn’t have a lot of them. The Cougars did not have any point violations in the first games. And while HMB did come back to earth over the final two sets, the Cougars had only 14 unforced errors for the match.
“It was impressive,” said HMB head coach Ryan Havice. “This is a team … they meet the moment really well.”
While Mia Etheridge has been the Cougars’ go-to attacker all season — and she did not disappoint Tuesday, finishing with a match-high 16 kills — the Cougars showed they’re more than just a one-woman show as 10 players had kills for HMB. And after Etheridge’s 16, it was pretty well distributed: Grave Bigelow-Leth had four kills, while Veronica Vasquez, Emily Jenar, Olivia Perez-Foster, Shea Wakasa, Hannah Paik and Jasmine Standez all had three kills apiece for the Cougars.
Setters Inglis and Joey Vetrone combined for 38 assists.
“That’s one of our other rallying cries: strength in numbers,” Havice said. “[Our setters] trust everyone they set. … It’s (a case of) who can’t we set?”
Etheridge was mostly unstoppable in the first two games, coming up with six kills in each set. What sets the junior apart from a lot of hitters is her efficiency. She didn’t need 30 sets to reach 16 kills. In fact, rare was a ball she attacked that didn’t go over the net.
“When she get the set, she knows what to do about it,” Havice said.
And in the second set, the Cougars really had their offense humming. At one point, Inglis seemingly worked her way across the front row: Etheridge from the left side, Wakasa on the right and Vasquez down the middle.
“It is really fun (as a setter),” Inglis said.
After Sobrato finally got on the board in Game 1, thanks to a Haley Haar kill, the Cougars just kept the pedal to the metal.
HMB carried that momentum into Game 2. While Sobrato managed to keep the score close early, the Cougars eventually took control, building a 19-9 lead.
The Bulldogs finally found a rhythm late in the set, putting together their best run of the match to that point by winning six straight points.
But it merely delayed the inevitable as the Cougars won the six of the final eight points to take the win.
Sobrato pushed the Cougars in Game 3, taking their first lead of the match, 8-7, following a 7-0 run.
From that point on, there were 11 ties and six lead changes, with neither team leading by more than a point.
But when Etheridge ripped a winner to tie the match at 19-all, it jumpstarted a 7-2 Cougars run to close out the match — punctucated by an Etheridge kill down the right sideline.
“I think Sobrato kind of woke up (in the third set),” Havice said. “We caught them sleeping in the first set.”
Half Moon Bay will now face top-seeded Burlingame in a semifinal match Thursday at 7 p.m. in Burlingame. The Panthers swept past Westmoor in the second round, 25-20, 25-15, 25-15.
