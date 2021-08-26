We’re only a day away from kicking off the 2021 fall high school football season and longtime readers may be wondering where the team previews are.
Never fear. The Daily Journal is presenting its 21st annual high school football previews, but with a little twist as the sports staff is going multimedia this year and all of it will be available beginning Friday — so all the info will be fresh as the season gets underway.
Sports reporter Terry Bernal has handled the video portion of the previews, while yours truly took care of the written portion of the previews. We figured it was time to enter the 21st century and for a couple of old dogs to learn a few new tricks.
In print, we will provide you with an overview of each league and division — the Bay, Ocean and Lake divisions that comprise the Peninsula Athletic League, as well as Serra and the West Catholic Athletic League, as well as players to watch, division favorites and contenders.
Online, at smdailyjournal.com, we will give you a team-by-team breakdown from each head coach, who will give a couple-minute synopsis for their team, including all the information you’ve come to know and love — key returners, key newcomers and the coach’s outlook on the season.
And just to whet your appetite, here is the schedule for the opening weekend:
Friday
Serra at Pittsburg, 7 p.m.
Capuchino at Burlingame, 7 p.m.
Terra Nova at Hillsdale, 7 p.m.
King’s Academy at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Half Moon Bay at Salinas, 7 p.m.
Menlo-Atherton vs. Bellarmine at San Jose City College, 7 p.m.
Carlmont at El Camino, 7 p.m.
Aragon at Homestead, 7 p.m.
Lincoln-SF at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
San Mateo at Saratoga, 7 p.m.
Silver Creek at Woodside, 7 p.m.
Mills at Aptos, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Sacred Heart Cathedral at Sacred Heart Prep, 2 p.m.
Sequoia at Menlo School, 2 p.m.
***
With football kicking off this weekend, it is the official start of the 2021-22 school athletic year and it will be quickly followed by the rest of high school athletics.
Girls’ volleyball, tennis and water polo begin their seasons next week, with league play beginning the second week of September. The girls’ PAL girls’ golf schedule, on the other hand, begins Monday. The first PAL cross country meet is slated for Sept. 14 at Half Moon Bay.
***
Keep an eye out for Gavin Weir, who is playing in the Little League World Series with South Dakota.
Weir posted a no-hitter Wednesday against the team from California, a 1-0 South Dakota win in which it had only three hits. In a tweet from Major League Baseball, it was Weir’s fourth no-no of the summer. In his last eight games, he has allowed just one hit while striking out 114 of 132 batters.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: Nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 650-344-5200 ext. 117. Results and statistics can be emailed to: sports@smdailyjournal.com.
