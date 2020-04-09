Aragon senior Anthony Remedios plans to continue his sports career at Arizona State University beginning in the fall.
But at 5-3, 100-something pounds, Remedios won’t be playing for Sun Devils. Instead, he plans of covering the ASU sports department as he is enrolled in the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications, where he plans to major in sports journalism.
“It’s one of the few schools in the country that offers sports journalism degrees,” Remedios said.
Remedios is the perfect example of someone who wants to have a career in sports, but not as a player.
“For me, I know I want to do something in sports,” Remedios said. “I’m also going to get a minor or a certificate in something business related — sports management or sports business.”
Sports has always been part of Remedios’ life. His family had season tickets to the San Jose Sharks from their inception in 1991 through the 2017-18 season. His dad, Paul Remedios, is a longtime umpire in the local youth leagues and both his parents served on the board for San Mateo American Little League.
All the while, Anthony Remedios was either playing baseball or basketball, and watching a lot of it as well.
“My dad was a huge sports fan. Sports have always been a part of me. I started going to Giants and Sharks games before I was even 1 years old,” Remedios said. “I was raised in sports. Always having games on TV, always being on the Little League field. It’s always been a part of me. Just so much of how I was raised.”
Given his dad’s umpiring career, Remedios spent a lot of time at baseball fields, which only increased his love of sports, in general, and baseball, in particular. So much so that Remedios was a fixture at local ball field.
“I was spending four to six days a week (at Trinta Park, home of San Mateo American). Either my parents were there or I was playing or watching my friends, or working in the snack shack,” Remedios said.
When he was 11 years old, Remedios added umpiring to his resume and when he got into middle school, he started announcing games, working his way up to announcing the District 52 tournaments.
It wasn’t until he got to high school that he really started to think how he could make a career in the world of sports. He contacted Aragon athletic director Steve Sell to ask how he could get involved with athletics for the school. He started calling JV football games, served as a water boy and started working the camera to record the games.
It was during his sophomore year that he was introduced to a sports broadcasting camp in Los Angeles and that’s when he really started to think of ways to stay involved in sports past high school.
“It was at that camp that I started learning about the sports industry,” Remedios said. “I was like, ‘Wow!’ There was so much I didn’t know.”
From there, he attacked his sports career like Draymond Green going after a rebound. Remedios did everything he could to stay involved with sports. He admits he didn’t know a lot about football, but when given the chance to be the announcer for the Dons, he didn’t let his lack of knowledge stop him from taking the opportunity.
And that is one of Remedios’ strongest suits: he hustles to make things happen and when given the chance, he jumps on them.
“Say ‘yes’ to every opportunity, even if it’s not something you want to do,” Remedios said.
For his senior project, Remedios interviewed KNBR personality Brian Murphy, who is also a former print journalist.
“One of the things he told me was, the No. 1 prerequisite is to have a passion for sports,” Remedios said.
The other thing Remedios discovered is you have to be realistic. Very few will ever get to the highest levels of their chosen sports. Most won’t even play past high school. But if you want to stay involved, get involved. That’s why Remedios started umpiring. That’s why he did the research to find out which universities offered sports journalism degrees. It’s why Remedios has found his niche in this world.
“Be honest with yourself,” Remedios said. “I don’t have what it takes to compete (at the high school) level. I knew it wasn’t realistic. Play for as long as you can, sure. … But make sure your goals are realistic and truly legitimate.”
ASU won out over University of Oregon because Remedios liked the weather better in the desert, but also because Phoenix, where the Cronkite school is based, has so many opportunities outside of school that Remedios sees as potential opportunities. There is a ton of baseball in Arizona — not just Major League Baseball training facilities, but youth baseball, which would allow him to continue umpiring. But there are a lot of connections to be made and Remedios wants to make the most of them.
“If you want to work in sports, you can not be in a better location than downtown Phoenix,” Remedios said. “My advice is … to talk to a coach, talk to an AD, talk to a journalist and try to find any outlet. Find these opportunities for yourself. They’re out there.
“They will find a way for you. … Go talk to somebody involved in sports and they will lead in you in the right direction.”
