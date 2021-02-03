Peninsula Athletic League athletic directors met remotely Monday to work out the final kinks of putting together an actual schedule that will be used for Season 1 sports in 2021.
But there was one big result of the meeting: the six schools in the San Mateo Union High School District forming its own division within the PAL for the remainder of the 2021 athletic calendar.
“It was awkward as all get out,” said Aragon AD Steve Sell. “It wasn’t easy on the ears and it seemed like it wasn’t well received.
“But the ADs (in the PAL), it’s a good group. … By the end, I think the people understood.”
The formation of a SMUHSD division — which is comprised of Aragon, Burlingame, Capuchino, Hillsdale, Mills and San Mateo — means the four schools from the Sequoia Union High School District — Carlmont, Menlo-Atherton, Sequoia and Woodside — along with Half Moon Bay, and South San Francisco Unified School District’s El Camino and South City, will comprise the rest of the PAL and will be scheduled as such.
The four schools in the Jefferson Union High School District — Jefferson, Oceana, Terra Nova and Westmoor — have elected not to participate in Season 1 sports.
The main reason behind the SMUHSD schools wanting to play only schools within the district was the fact it has started COVID testing for all its athletes. As far as Sell knows, it is the only district in the county doing so and the argument that it would be the best way to ensure safety won out.
“You want people who are set up with the same protocols. It was going to be far less risky to manage,” Sell said. “It’s not without its costs and pitfalls. You do sacrifice some competitive equity, but in this time, having consistent safety precautions seemed a higher priority that competitive balance.”
The argument against doing so, however, came down to one of competitive equity. Some ADs were concerned that by doing away with the traditional power-based divisional system the PAL employs would not be a good experience for some players and teams.
Sequoia AD Melissa Schmidt said her tennis coach was concerned about having his Ocean Division girls’ team play Carlmont and Menlo-Atherton, two of the top teams in the PAL’s Bay Division.
But she said the addition of El Camino, Half Moon Bay and South City helped alleviate those concerns as the Ravens are on much more equal footing with those schools, along with district rival Woodside.
“Tennis was really the sport that gave me pause,” Schmidt said. “I was worried about what (a tennis schedule) was going to look like. When South City and El Camino came in, I think people were OK (with the league alignment).”
For Schmidt, the bottom line is that there is a plan in place and high school athletes in San Mateo County will be returning to competition soon.
“We’re playing. We’re having a season. We are playing four sports,” Schmidt said. “They are happening. They won’t look like it usually does and it’s OK.
“We have a ton of kids. They’re working out. They’re practicing. It’s all good stuff.”
Season allowed to start next week
Boys’ and girls’ cross country and swimming, and girls’ golf and tennis can begin competitions the week of Feb. 8. Schedules are still being drawn up — officials in the SMUHSD will come up with schedules for its district schools, while the PAL will provide the schedules for the other seven schools — and there are still some issues to iron out.
There has been talk of using virtual cross country and swim meets with athletes competing separately, so schools and coaches will have to decide how those competitions will look. Golf teams will still have to work with various golf courses on the Peninsula to implement their seasons, while tennis will be played on campus with health protocol in place.
“We came up with some guidelines for what a virtual meet would look like,” Schmidt said. “We left it up to the schools to determine how they would do it. Our district, for the time being, wants virtual meets.”
Football, volleyball have ‘move-on’ date set
The alignment of the PAL was not the only issue that needed to be figured out. There was the question of what to do with both football and volleyball — Season 1 sports that are currently tied to the orange tier.
With football already facing an April 17 deadline to finish a season, the PAL determined if conditions did not allow competition in those two sports by March 1, a schedule would not be played in either sport for the 2020-21 season.
“We just felt we needed a date,” Sell said. “We don’t want to carry on with those kids (in those sports), when they could move on to a Season 2 sport.”
