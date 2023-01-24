If the NFL regular season is about individual accomplishments, the NFL playoffs are all about the team as a whole.
San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy put up Jimmy Garoppolo-type numbers in a 19-12 playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys, but it was the rest of the team that enabled the 49ers to advance to the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia.
Purdy did not have a great game and that is the beauty of this 49ers team. They are far more than just a quarterback — ask the Buffalo Bills about that. The 49ers proved, Sunday especially, that it takes more than just a great game from the quarterback to advance through the playoffs.
Purdy was just 19-for-29 for 214 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown, but he didn’t turn the ball over, either.
The 49ers didn’t dominate in the run game, either, yet rushed for more than 110 yards as a team. Special teams was an overall win, with Robby Gould’s four field goals more than making up for Ray-Ray McCloud’s fumbled punt.
And the defense, while not its usual dominant self, did manage to win the turnover battle. The 49ers came up with a pair of interceptions and, more importantly, limited Dallas to just one touchdown to go along with two field goals.
So as the buildup begins for the NFC Championship Game Sunday, keep in mind that winning in the playoffs is much more of a team accomplishment, more so than any one brilliant performance.
***
When it comes right down to it, the 49ers-Cowboys game was decided on one play: George Kittle’s rumblin’, stumblin,’ jugglin’ catch down the middle of the field late in the third quarter that helped set up the 49ers’ only touchdown — a 2-yard blast from Christian McCaffrey on the first play of the fourth quarter.
McCaffrey and the Niners, however, probably don’t get to the end zone without Kittle’s catch, which saw him bobble it off his hands, his facemask, and his hands once again. By the time he hauled in the ball, he used a deft shoulder turn to avoid the oncoming truck that was Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs, who would have separated the ball from Kittle if he made a clean hit.
It just goes to show that sometimes a team has to get lucky at the right time. But it is also an example of a receiver (or in this case, a tight end) helping out his quarterback by making a play on a throw that was less than perfect.
And in the end, it’s playmakers who often are the difference in the playoffs.
***
Count me among those who have never really trusted 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Labeled a “genius” upon his arrival in San Francisco, Shanahan has been confounding at times during his tenure. Whether it’s the lack of confidence in a quarterback or his questionable time management, there have been plenty of reasons to cap on Shanahan.
But now six seasons into his 49ers career, it’s hard to argue with the results. He’s helped guide them to their third NFC title game, including the last two in a row. In the 2020 playoffs, he led the team to their seventh Super Bowl appearance.
Granted, he still hasn’t won “the big one,” but how many coaches haven’t won the Super Bowl who were considered great coaches? The list is about as long as the number of coaches who have won Super Bowls.
It’s probably too early to include Shanahan on the “great coaches” list, but if he continues to put up the results he has so far, it’s only a matter of time. If the 49ers and their fans are lucky, he’ll be on the “won a Super Bowl” coaches’ list.
***
The 49ers win over the Cowboys Sunday certainly took the spotlight off the Golden State Warriors, who have proven, beyond the shadow of a doubt, that they are simply a mediocre team this season.
The latest example was coughing up a win against the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets Sunday, at home no less.
How do you know a team is middling? When they hover around the .500 mark. I don’t care that the Warriors have three future hall of famers, or that Kevon Looney is the NBA’s new ironman. It doesn’t matter that a pair of G-Leaguers have carved out playing time with the Dubs this season, or that there are continuing growing pains among a group of young players who are simply not ready to play meaningful minutes on a playoff team.
And you know what? There is no shame in not winning a championship every year. There are some who think the Warriors are entitled to a playoff spot simply because they won the NBA title last season. There are some who believe the Warriors are blowing it by not giving a quartet of players, who still cannot legally rent a car, significant playing time. Others believe the G-League guys will need impact minutes to make a run at another NBA championship.
Stop. None of that is a winning formula. This year’s Warriors team is average, at best. At this point, Warriors fans just have to hope the team can figure out a way to just get into the playoffs. That’s hardly a given at this point.
