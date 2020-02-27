Being an athletic director is no easy job for one person at one school. In Mike Lofberg’s case, he is one person for three schools as he serves as AD for three sister schools — Summit Prep (Redwood City), Summit Shasta (Daly City) and Everest (Redwood City).
In addition to the normal, various duties for which he and all other ADs are responsible — scheduling, athlete clearances, parental concerns — Lofberg has the added burden of finding fields and courts for the various teams since the schools’ have limited athletic facilities.
So, Lofberg found himself scrambling to secure a field for the Summit Prep’s boys’ soccer team. The No. 1 seed in the Central Coast Section’s Division IV bracket, the Huskies opened CCS play with a 4-0 win over Yerba Buena at Woodside High School Saturday, which served as Summit Prep’s “home” field this season.
“All our home games were at 8 o’clock at night,” Lofberg said, with the Huskies taking over once the Woodside boys and girls were done for the day.
“Practice and play at 8 o’clock at night.”
But the Woodside field was not available for the CCS semifinal because of lacrosse Same story at other schools, including San Mateo. Fields at Sequoia, Menlo School and Sacred Heart Prep weren’t available as all those schools were hosting CCS soccer games as well.
Lofberg even checked in with San Francisco State.
On top of everything else, CCS had set a deadline of noon Monday for Summit Prep to get a field secured or the game would be moved to fourth-seeded King City — the southern-most high school in the entire section.
It was his call to Serra, however, that led to Lofberg and the Huskies ultimately getting help from Half Moon Bay. Serra athletic director Justin Ferdinand was Half Moon Bay’s AD for six years before taking over at Serra. He told Lofberg to call the coastside school.
“[Half Moon Bay] wasn’t hosting (any CCS soccer) and doesn’t have lacrosse,” Lofberg said.
Lofberg got in touch with HMB AD Brendon Roth and a deal was made.
But all it did was give Summit Prep access to the field. There was no announcer or even a game clock on the scoreboard. The same setup he has with Woodside.
“You gotta do what you gotta do,” Lofberg said.
***
The 2020 Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame announced four more will be inducted during a ceremony in May.
This year’s inductees are: Donovan Blythe, former basketball coach at Eastside College Prep; Liz Bruno, basketball standout at Mercy-Burlingame; Ron DiMaggio, track and field coach at Westmoor High School; Chris Dorst, a water polo star at Menlo-Atherton and Scott Feldman, former pitcher at Burlingame and College of San Mateo.
Blythe, a longtime coach on the Peninsula, had guided the Panthers girls’ varsity basketball team to a pair of state championships in 2016 and 2017.
Bruno went on to star at Santa Clara University from 1978 to 1982 where she went on to set a school record for career rebounds (1,218) and is 16th on the Broncos’ all-time scoring list. In 1994, she was inducted into the Santa Clara Athletic Hall of Fame and had her No. 42 retired in 2014.
DiMaggio has spent the bulk of his coaching career at Westmoor, having developed the Rams into a Peninsula track and field power.
After starring at M-A, Dorst moved on to play at Stanford and ultimately won a silver medal with the USA Water Polo team at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.
Feldman, after a so-so career at Burlingame, blossomed during his two seasons at College of San Mateo, he won his first 25 games without a loss and finished with a 25-1 overall record in 2003 and was drafted by the Texas Rangers. During a 13-year Major League career that included six teams from 2005 to 2017, Feldman compiled an overall record of 78-84 with an ERA of 4.43.
The induction dinner and ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 14 and the San Mateo County History Museum.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
