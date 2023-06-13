San Francisco Giants star Brandon Crawford earned the bulk of the headlines Sunday afternoon after the longtime shortstop took the mound in the ninth inning for his first-ever pitching appearance.
He gave up a hit and a walk, but no runs, as he finished off the Giants’ 13-3 win over the Cubs.
By Sunday night, however, Crawford was upstaged by Stanford pitcher Quinn Mathews, who put together a Herculean effort. The senior threw 156 pitches (103 strikes) in a complete game, 8-3, must-win game over Texas in Game 2 of the best-of-three NCAA Super Regional to force the deciding Game 3 Monday night at Stanford.
A 2022 draft pick by the Tampa Rays, Mathews decided to return to Stanford for one more year and has been an absolute workhorse in the playoffs, culminating in a 15-strikeout performance while walking one, giving up three runs on eight hits versus the Longhorns.
“[My arm] felt like it was only the sixth or seventh.”
No, that’s not a quote from Mathews post-game interview. That was a post-game quote from Aragon alum Robert Gamch, who in 2004, led Post 82 to a 4-3 win over Palo Alto in the championship game of the Area 2 American Legion tournament.
He had a game that I’ll never forget and it quickly came to mind as I watched Mathews finish off Texas. I didn’t even have to look it up in our archives, his performance was so memorable. In a nine-inning game, Gamch threw 163 pitches, allowing three runs on seven hits.
“My arm felt like [garbage] through the fourth or fifth inning,” Gamch told me in a post-game interview that day. He hit the 78-pitch mark at the end of the fourth and was over 100 in the fifth.
But like many pitchers who manage to “break through the wall,” Gamch was at his best at the end, retiring the side in order in the eighth and ninth inning — the only innings all game long he managed that feat.
Keeping track of balls, strikes and foul balls on my scorecard, I knew Gamch’s pitch count was getting pretty high, so I was pretty surprised when he kept going out there. The Post 82 manager at the time, Mike Chanteloup, even asked me not to publish the number of pitches in the story, because he was afraid of the reaction from Gamch’s college manager, College of San Mateo’s Doug Williams.
I didn’t put the number in the story — but I did include it in the cutline of the photo that ran with it.
For the record, the NCAA baseball Twitter feed did have a quote, post-game, from Mathews: “I told ’em I was good to go, and they weren’t going to take the rock out of my hand.”
***
After a disappointing, to him, finish at the 2022 Dipsea Race, Cliff Lentz — longtime El Camino High School cross country and track coach, and graduate — moved back into the top-10 with an eighth-place finish at the legendary cross country race.
In 2022, Lentz finished 12th after taking fifth in 2021. His time Sunday put him in the top-10 for the 17th time, running in 27 of the last 28 races.
The 2023 Dipsea Race was the 112th, having first been run in 1905. The Dipsea is a 7.5-mile race that begins in Mill Valley, takes runners over the southern flank of Mount Tamalpais, and ends at Stinson Beach.
The race is famous — or infamous, depending on how you look at it — for the 680-step Dipsea Stairs, just a quarter mile into the race, one that eventually climbs to an altitude of 1,360 feet.
It is also known for not having a set course, which gives longtime racers the advantage of knowing time-saving shortcuts on the downward portion of the race.
A maximum of 1,500 runners are allowed into the race, about a third of which are “invitational” runners. The roster is then filled out by those who apply for a spot. A runner can earn an invitation by finishing inside a certain number. A little more than 450 runners have earned tentative invitations to the 2024 race.
The other interesting fact about the Dipsea is that literally, almost anyone is eligible to run. Participants in Sunday’s race ranged in age from 80 to 6. Runners are broken down by age group, which then determines their time, as your age group determines what kind of head start you get. Now 58, Lentz got about a 10-minute head start. His official time of finish was 50:15, while the real time was just over an hour, 1:00.14.77.
But no matter how fast or what kind of head start a runner gets, the first one to cross the finish line is the winner. This year, the Dipsea title belongs to 35-year-old Paddy O’Leary, who covered the distance in 47:43.
