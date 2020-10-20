Well I certainly didn’t see that performance coming from the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night. Not after what we saw the previous two weeks in disheartening losses to Philadelphia and Miami.
I think most 49ers fans were thinking the worst when the Los Angeles Rams came in to Santa Clara for Sunday Night Football. The 49ers were in shambles, with question marks with just about every unit and position — starting with the offensive line, continuing with injury struggles on defense and a disconcerting discussion on who was the best quarterback option.
In addition, the Rams came in with a gaudy 4-1 record, their offense, led by quarterback Jared Goff, was approaching the level seen during their Super Bowl run two years ago and a defense that featured defensive end Aaron Donald, who many consider to be the best player in the NFL — overall.
Adding it all up, it looked like the sputtering 49ers were headed to more existential questioning of the rest of the 2020 season.
Instead, the 49ers looked like they may have turned their season around with a 24-16 win over the Rams. The offensive line kept Jimmy Garoppolo, who returned as a starter after getting yanked at halftime last week, safe and sound for most of the game. The line shut down Donald, who had four sacks and three tackles for loss in the Rams’ 30-10 win over Washington the previous week.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan can be credited, as well, for keeping Garoppolo out of harm’s way with an offensive game plan that featured a lot of quick passes that didn’t allow the Rams’ pass rush to get much pressure.
The secondary played arguably its best game of the season and cornerback Jason Verrett is starting to live up to a reputation he developed a few years ago, but had lost some of the shine since coming to the 49ers. But Sunday he looked as healthy as he’s been and it showed as he was all over the place making plays, including a key interception in the end zone. The return of Emmanuel Moseley in the defensive backfield also helped with the unit’s strong play.
Like Shanahan, defensive coordinator Robert Salah deserves some credit with a game plan that seemed to confuse Goff and the Rams offense. While the 49ers still struggle to get consistent pressure on the quarterback, they did enough things against the Rams that kept Goff from getting comfortable.
All in all, it was a big win for the 49ers. Now the question is: can they maintain that level? While one game does not a turnaround make, it certainly is better than the alternative.
***
And while we’re on the subject of the 49ers, their nicknames are horrible. Last year, it was the “Hot Boyzz,” used to describe the team’s defense. This season, it’s the “YAC Bros,” which highlights the receivers’ ability to gain yards after the catch.
Any nickname that ends with a “Z” is lame, as far as I’m concerned. As for the acronym “YAC,” I can’t help but think of the bovine creature, the long-haired “yak,” which certainly does not evoke images of fleet footedness.
***
Here’s all you need to know about Saturday night’s free championship boxing card on ESPN: it was the first thing my publisher asked me when I walked in the office Monday, “Did you see that fight?”
I certainly did. All of them. The undercard started at 4:30 p.m. local time and didn’t wrap up until nearly 10 p.m. when the underdog Teofimo Lopez surprisingly gave Vasiliy Lomachenko, who many regard as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, a boxing lesson on his way to unifying the title.
Hardcore boxing fans undoubtedly would have paid money to watch this card, which was pretty entertaining from beginning to end. But the sport of boxing already has those fans. If the sport wants to be relevant again, promoters need to be making better fights more available to the casual sports fan — who might watch a fight on ESPN, but won’t fork out nearly a hundred bucks for one pay-per-view boxing card.
Boxing isn’t dead, it’s just more underground than it’s ever been. Giving out a championship fight on “free” TV (I know most TV is no longer free, but at least the fight wasn’t pay-per-view) can only enhance the sport. There needs to be more of it.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
