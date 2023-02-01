The Crystal Springs girls’ basketball team has quietly become one of the best teams on the Peninsula and one of the best small-school programs in the Central Coast Section.
Knocking off state power Pinewood will do that for a team, but the Gryphons are learning that there are no easy nights in the West Bay Athletic League’s Foothill Division.
Tuesday, WBAL-leading Crystal hosted Notre Dame-Belmont in what was a must-win game for the Tigers. Three of their four losses on the season have come in Foothill Division play and if they had any thoughts of making a late-season run at a league title, it started against the Gryphons.
And for a half, the Tigers had the Gryphons where they wanted them, leading 23-19 at halftime.
But in the second half, Crystal turned up the pressure defensively and started knocking down shots as the Gryphons rallied for a 48-33 victory to stay undefeated in WBAL play.
“We showed up in the second half,” said Crystal head coach David Weinstein. “We knew we were in for a tough battle. I was so happy and proud with how the team responded in the second half.”
Defensively, Crystal (6-0 WBAL Foothill, 16-2 overall) held NDB (2-4, 13-5) to just three field goals and 10 points over the final two quarters.
The Gryphons’ offense, on the other hand, started knocking down shots in the second half. They ended the third quarter on a 10-2 run to turn their four-point halftime deficit into a 29-28 lead going into the fourth.
In the final eight minutes, the Gryphons pulled away. Caitlyn Kramer, a freshman wing, came alive in the final period. She hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the quarter, pushing the Crystal lead to 35-28. After a Jemma Lacap dribble-drive layup and a Riley Xu offensive rebound and putback, Kramer added her third 3 of the quarter and fourth of the game as she scored a game-high 16 points, nine coming in the final quarter.
“One of her strengths is hitting 3s,” Weinstein said. “We tell her to shoot them.”
Maile Bateman then hit four straight free throws and Lacap scored off a drive to round out the scoring and give the Gryphons their seventh straight win. Lacap added 13 points and Bateman added 12 for the Gryphons.
Xu came off the bench and, while she scored only two points, her rebounding and defense on NDB’s Julia Oliveira-Killmon allowed the Gryphons to get back in the game. Xu grabbed seven second-half rebounds and held Oliveira-Killmon scoreless after she went for 11 first-half points.
“[Xu] came in a played really well on Julia,” said NDB head coach Sam Rossi. “They had some weakside help and then our guards got stagnant (off the ball). … They took away a lot of what we do.”
The second half was a far cry from the first half, as far as the Tigers were concerned. In the opening two quarters, NDB did a good job of using dribble penetration to get to the rim, where the Tigers would either make the pass or dump it Oliveira-Killmon, who scored seven of her team-high 11 points in the opening period.
“[The Tigers] were executing really well (in the first half),” Weinstein said. “They were doing what they wanted to do.”
It took a while for the Tigers to find an offensive rhythm early, as Kramer hit a 3 and converted a fast-break layup before Lacap hit her only 3 of the game to give the Gryphons a 10-3 lead with 6:05 left in the opening quarter. They would go on to lead 17-11 at the end of one.
“We started a little slow,” Rossi said.
In the second quarter, however, NDB took control. The Tigers scored the first 10 points of the period, turning a six-point deficit into a 21-17 lead.
Ally Co opened the run with a bucket off the bounce, followed by back-to-back baskets from Oliveira-Killmon to tie the score at 17-all with 4:38 left in the half. Vivianna Martinez scored on a putback and Sofia Kwan capped the run with a baseline jumper to put the Tigers up 21-19. A Co driving layup just before the buzzer gave NDB a 23-19 lead at the break as they held the Gryphons to just two, second-quarter points.
The Tigers kept the momentum to start the third with Kwan scoring in the post and Co hitting 1 of 2 free throws to give NDB its biggest lead of the game, 26-19.
But when Crystal’s Raelyn Dela Cruz knocked down a 3 for the Gryphons’ first points of the second half, it seemed to boost their confidence. Bateman followed with a 3 for the Gryphons to cut the NDB lead to one, 26-25, with 4:35 left in the quarter. When Dela Cruz converted a layup a minute later, the Gryphons took a 27-26 lead — one they would not relinquish.
“This league (the WBAL Foothill) is really strong,” Weinstein said. “We have to battle every night.”
