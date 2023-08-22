The whole reason for the merger between the Peninsula Athletic League and Santa Clara Valley Athletic League was to make division games more competitive.
Mission accomplished, as far as the Ocean Division goes. All six teams — Aragon, Capuchino, Milpitas, San Mateo, Sequoia and Terra Nova — are longtime, solid programs that are use to success. Of the five divisions in the 32-team PAL, the Ocean Division might be the most competitive and the most wide open.
The pressure to make the playoffs, however, ramps up in the Ocean. The division receives only two automatic berth and unlike in years past, the third-place team is no guarantee to receive an at-large bid.
Aragon Dons
Aragon has been up and down over the last several years. In 2019 and 2022, they went winless in the Bay Division. In 2021, playing in the Ocean Division, they finished third in league, but won the CCS Division V championship and played in the 6-A Northern California title game.
With a lot of experienced talent returning in 2023, Aragon is hoping to see a repeat of two seasons ago.
Head coach: Steve Sell
2022 record: 0-5 Bay Division, 3-7 overall; No CCS playoffs
Against rest of division since 2004: 30-9
Key players: The Dons’ strengths this season start on the offensive and defensive lines, with head coach Steve Sell looking to have two different starting lines on either side of the ball.
The offensive line will be anchored by 6-6, 305-pound senior left tackle Koni Manukainiu, who is committed to San Jose State. Joining him is senior center Will Langley, who took every snap in 2023. They helped pave the way to nearly 2,000 yards rushing as a team last year.
They should provide plenty of protection for senior quarterback Sean Hickey, who took over play-calling duties for the last eight games of the season after Dylan Daniel was lost to injury. Hickey went on to complete a little less than 50% of his passes, for 739 yards.
His production should go up in 2023 with a pair of junior receivers in Jalen Scroggins and Conor Reidy.
The Dons, however, are a pass-second team, so senior Spencer Unga and junior Marcus Gosch will get the first chances at running the ball. Senior Amaziah Tanielu, who also plays on the defensive line, will also see some touches out of the backfield.
“We ran the ball well last year,” Sell said. “We just didn’t score enough.”
In addition to Tanielu, Sell is high on sophomore defensive lineman Aaron Pita, half-brother of Cincinnati Bengals’ tight end Devin Assisi.
Season opener: Friday Aug. 25 at Homestead, 7 p.m.
Capuchino Mustangs
Capuchino head coach Jay Oca is always cagey about giving out too much information about his team. Considering the trick plays Oca has become known for, the less the opposition knows about his team, the better.
Mustangs football has enjoyed a resurgence since Oca took over prior to the 2019 season. In addition to seeing an increase in participation, he has now led the Mustangs from the Lake Division to the Ocean Division.
Head coach: Jay Oca
2022 record: 2-3 Ocean Division, 5-5 overall; No CCS
Against rest of division since 2004: 12-23
Key players: The Mustangs have a couple of key pieces on offense, that they hope will translate into offense. They return left tackle Jessen Blunt, who at 6-2, 240 pounds was the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Ocean Division last season.
Running the offense will be senior quarterback Brandon Arceo, who saw plenty of action last season, starting the final three games.
“We have a good number of guys back,” Oca said. “Last year, we had a lot of juniors who saw playing time.”
Season opener: Friday Aug. 25 at Burlingame, 7 p.m.
Milpitas Trojans
Milpitas, in 2019, won the 5-A state title with a 34-0 whipping of Reseda. Since then, they have gone 5-21 and made one playoff appearance.
When the merger between the SCVAL and PAL was first proposed, Milpitas instead tried to join the Blossom Valley Athletic League, but were denied.
Head coach: Kelly King
2022 record: 1-4 De Anza Division, 2-8 overall; No CCS
Against rest of the division since 2004: 1-1
Key players: If nothing else, the Trojans should have some size this season and coupled with players moving up from the a junior varsity squad that went 6-4 in 2023, the Trojans should be more competitive.
Malachi Jackson — at 6-3, 180 pounds — returns as the team’s top receiver. The lines will be anchored by 5-10, 235-pound senior Aidan Do and 6-5, 280-pound senior Angel Arzate.
Season opener: Friday Aug. 25 vs Dougherty Valley-San Ramon, 7 p.m.
San Mateo Bearcats
San Mateo is the only public school team in the city of San Mateo to have won division titles and appeared in the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. The Bearcats have 13 returning starters for 2023 as they seek a second straight Ocean Division championship.
Head coach: Jeff Scheller
2022 record: 5-0 Ocean Division, 7-4 overall; First round of CCS
Against rest of division since 2004: 13-27
Key players: San Mateo will have to replace the biggest cog in its triple-option offense, that being the quarterback. Head coach Jeff Scheller said there is a battle for the starting spot this season: last year’s backup Cameron Palma, a junior, and Nico Apikelis, who did not play last year. Scheller said he would prefer to keep the ball-hawking Palma at safety, where he came up with seven interceptions as a sophomore. But the intricacies of the offense may force him to go with Palma under center and may limit his snaps on defense.
Whoever is taking the snap will benefit from 6-1, 270-pound senior Fone Fakava on the offensive line. After experimenting with Fakava at running back last season, he returned to both the offensive and defensive lines and was force. At tackle, he helped pave the way for nearly 3,000 yards rushing.
Junior running back Emanuel Fitzgerald, 6-foot and 205 pounds, should see the bulk of the carries. Scheller said he could have played varsity last season, but missed summer workouts. Matthew Radulovich will also see plenty of work at slotback after rushing for nearly 500 yards last season while averaging more than 9 yards a carry.
Season opener: Thursday Aug. 24 at El Camino, 7 p.m.
Sequoia Ravens
Sequoia is back playing mostly San Mateo County teams in 2023 after playing all Santa Clara County teams in 2022 as a member of the El Camino Division. The Ravens are also the only team in the division that didn’t play in either Bay or De Anza divisions last season — both “A” level. Sequoia played in a “B” league in 2022.
Sequoia head coach Rob Poulos said depth is one of his team’s biggest assets, with a roster numbering in the low 60s.
Head coach: Rob Poulos
2022 record: 4-1 El Camino Division, 10-2 overall; CCS DIV semifinals
Against rest of division since 2004: 7-13
Key players: The Ravens will be introducing a new quarterback this season, Brody McKenna, who saw limited action last season.
Hoping to make the transition a little easier is senior running back Luke Ulrich, who led the team with 567 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. He also added 17 catches and three more scores.
Joining Ulrich in the backfield will be Logan Kern, who rushed for 250 yards and five touchdowns — which was second on the team. Poulos said he envisions playing in more two-back sets.
McKenna’s two main receiving weapons with be another pair of Lukes — seniors Luke Holmes and Luke Rowell, a slotback and wide receiver, respectively. The two combined for 19 catches for 190 yards and two scores last season. They will see double duty on defense at safety and corner, respectively.
Soni Olive will anchor the lines. A 6-1, 250-pound junior in his second season at the varsity level, he was a first-team, all-El Camino Division lineman last season.
Season opener: Friday Aug. 25 at Kealakehe, Kona, Hawaii.
Terra Nova Tigers
Terra Nova, which had been the only PAL team to play in the Bay Division since the 1996 realignment, was relegated to the Ocean Division for the first time in program history in 2022.
It was as recently as 2019, however, that saw the Tigers in the CCS Division III championship game.
Head coach: Jason Piccolotti
2022 record: 4-1 Ocean Division, 8-3 overall; CCS DIII first round
Against rest of division since 2004: 19-9
Key players: The Tigers will be replacing the graduated Mason Mini at quarterback, but his replacement will have plenty of weapons at his disposal. It starts with reigning Ocean Division Offensive Players of the Year, Mateo Corona. The 5-10, 190-pound running back led the team in rushing with just over 800 yards in 2022, averaging 9 yards a carry and scoring nine times.
Steven Dalton, a senior wide receiver, was second on the team in receiving with 238 yards on 10 catches. JT Snead, a senior linebacker/defensive end, was second on team in tackles last season with 63.
Season opener: Friday Aug. 25 at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.
