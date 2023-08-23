There will be a new Lake Division champion after 2022 champ Woodside and runner-up El Camino were both moved into the El Camino Division.
The eight-team division features three traditional PAL teams — Jefferson, Mills, South City — with Cupertino, Gunn, Lynbrook, Monta Vista and Saratoga joining from the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League.
The teams from the SCVAL have struggled mightily over the last several seasons and the merger between the PAL and SCVAL was done, in part, to save football at these SCVAL schools, which saw dwindling roster numbers and wins became few and far between. The hope is that more competitive games will drive more interest in the sport.
Only the Lake Division champion will earn a Central Coast Section bid.
Cupertino Pioneers
Cupertino are only two seasons removed from their last CCS appearance, going 7-2 in 2021 and losing in the first round. It was their first winning season since 2017. On offense in 2022, they managed just 1,824 yards.
Coach: Chris Oswald
2022: 1-4 El Camino Division, 3-7 overall; 2021 last CCS appearance
Against rest of division since 2004: 23-25
Key players: Senior Shen Hernandez-Ong returns as Cupertino’s starting quarterback after serving as the backup in 2022. He was one of the Pioneers’ most effective weapons, combining for 537 yards of total offense — 354 passing and 213 yards rushing. Liam Radcliffe, a senior, will anchor the lines, while James Xue will be the leading receiving target.
Season opener: Friday Aug. 25 at Branham, 7 p.m.
Gunn Titans
Gunn are coming off a winless season and have struggled near the bottom of the standings for years. But in the recent past, the Titans were a solid squad. In 2019, the 2021 COVID spring season and fall 2021, Gunn went 13-3 in division play and 20-4 overall.
Coach: Dethrick Slocum
2022: 0-5 El Camino, 0-10 overall
Against rest of division since 2004: 19-22
Key players: The Titans’ strength will be on the offensive line, with 6-4, 250-pound junior, Mateo Martinez, returning for his second year of varsity play. Joining him is first-year varsity player, 5-11, 240-pound junior Tu’uta Fisiiahi.
That will be important because Gunn will be breaking in a sophomore quarterback under center in Jaden Liu. More newcomers to varsity this season include running back JJ Racz and receiver Sam Dellenbach.
Season Opener: Friday Aug. 25 vs James Lick, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Grizzlies
Jefferson took their lumps in the Ocean Division, so much they had to forfeit their final two games because of a lack of varsity-level players. Imani Stewart takes over as head coach for 2023 and the hope his years as a high-level assistant and youth football coaching will pay off in more success.
Coach: Imani Stewart
2022: 0-5 Ocean Division, 1-9 overall
Against rest of division since 2004: 11-11
Key players: The Grizzlies will lean heavily on senior Dasan Byrd, who will serve as a dual-threat quarterback in Stewart’s spread offense, while also locking down a linebacker spot on defense.
Tre’Sean Barnes — a 5-10, 185 pounds junior — returns for his second season of varsity play and will be the Grizzlies’ main running back. Aaron Gonzalez, a freshman, will be a two-way guy — getting carries as a running back and trying to stop the run as a linebacker.
Michael Slugher, another returning junior, will be one of the team’s main receiving threats.
Stewart said he has a couple of other players he expects contributions from, but they are currently academically ineligible.
Season opener:Friday Aug. 25 at Woodside, 7 p.m.
Lynbrook Vikings
Lynbrook, with a new coach and a new faster-paced offense, the Vikings are hoping to take small steps back toward respectability. To say the program has struggled would be an understatement as the Vikings went winless in league four times in the last six seasons. Since 2017, Lynbrook is 3-31 in league play and 7-46 overall.
Coach: Jerome Holloway
2022: 0-7 Lake Division, 1-9 overall; No CCS appearance since before 2001
Against rest of division since 2004: 16-38
Key players: Bryan Madueno-Pennington, at 6-foot 185 pounds and entering his junior year, did a little bit of everything on both sides of the ball as sophomore in 2022. Senior quarterback Dylan White (6-1, 195) showed a propensity to be a decent threat to pass and run last season.
Season opener:Friday Aug. 25 vs Yerba Buena, 7 p.m.
Saratoga Falcons
Saratoga forfeited its final two games of the 2021 season In eight games, they were outscored 274-35. Playing all 10 games in 2022 counts as a win and now they hope to build on that.
Coach: Stephen Matos
2022: 1-6 Lake Division, 3-7 overall
Against rest of division since 2004: 23-9
Key players: Keion Ashjaee-Marshall, a junior linebacker and running back, made minimal impact on offense last season, but had a much stronger presence on defense, leading Saratoga with 83 tackles, including three sacks. Junior lineman Tevita Pahulu helped the Falcons pass for nearly 2,000 yards
Season opener:Friday Aug. 25 vs Prospect, 7 p.m.
Monta Vista Matadors
Monta Vista will need to replace do-everything Greyson Mobley who, in three varsity seasons, rushed for more than 2,400 yards and had 122 tackles on defense, while also handling punting and kicking chores.
Coach: Ceazar Agront
2022: 2-5 Lake Division, 4-6 overall
Against rest of division since 2004: 44-23
Key players: In his first varsity season under center, Rohit Pamidi accounted for 567 yards passing, with five touchdowns and five interceptions in 2022. Hamza Muharram is the leading returning rusher, averaging 6 yards a carry while accumulating 206 yards. Maas Zafar is the leading returning wide receiver.
Season opener: Friday Aug. 25 at Hill, 7 p.m.
Mills Vikings
Mills has been plagued by roster consistently over the years, but it’s amazing what some wins can do for a program. Second-year head coach Rick Angelini said all a bulk of last year’s roster returns for 2023, including a number of key pieces that got a lot of experience under their belts a year ago.
Coach: Rick Angelini
2022: 3-4 Lake Division, 3-7 overall
Against rest of division since 2004: 14-13
Key players: Junior quarterback, 6-2, 175-pound Givanni Angelini started 2022 as the starting quarterback for the junior varsity squad. He finished his season making the final four starts for the varsity team due to injury. He completed just over 50% of his passes for 341 yards. He’ll have to cut down on his 10 interceptions, however.
Kai Hernandez, a junior who led the team in rushing last year as a sophomore with 382 yards, will move to a slot back position this year. He was one of the Vikings most versatile players in 2022. He was the second-leading receiver with 18 catches for 172 yards and also amassed 271 kick-return yards.
Junior Matthew Juul, who made his varsity debut in the 2022 season finale, will move into the backfield and be the Vikings’ lead running back and also hold down one of the linebacker spots. Seniors Isaac Aqleh (42 tackles in 2022) and Ulisses Huerta (34 tackles) will round out the linebacking corps.
Lopini Vaka, at 5-10, 260 pounds, will anchor the defensive line after 37 tackles and three sacks last year. He’ll also serve as a short-yardage back as well.
Season opener: Friday Sept. 1 at Kennedy-Richmond
South San Francisco Warriors
South City returned to the land of the living last season, snapping a 26-game losing streak. After shuttering the program for the 2021 season, the Warriors came back in 2022 and made their mark. Their 5-2 record in Lake play was their best since finishing 3-2 in 2017. Their 6-4 overall record in 2022 was their first winning season since going 7-4 in 2012.
Coach: Kolone Pua
2022: 5-2 Lake Division, 6-4 overall
Against rest of the division since 2004: 11-7
Frank Moro, who had stepped down as head coach after the 2015 season, returned last season and immediately turned the program around. Moro has now handed off the head coach chores to longtime lieutenant, Kolone Pua.
Key players: The Warriors success last season was no fluke as they garnered a number of all-league nods. Darren Miller, a junior defensive back and wide receiver, was named 2022 Lake Division Defensive Player of the Year as well Defensive Back of the Year. He was also a first-team, all-leaguer at receiver.
South City also returns 2022 Defensive Lineman of the Year in senior John Langi and will have one of the explosive playmakers in junior running back Elijah Fields.
Season opener: Friday Aug. 25 vs San Lorenzo Valley
