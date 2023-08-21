While this may be Season 2 of the merger between the Peninsula Athletic and Santa Clara Valley Athletic leagues, this will be the first season that the expanded league is dividing the teams based strictly on power points, with the Bay featuring the best the PAL has to offer.
The Bay Division is comprised of three teams from the traditional PAL and three others from the traditional SCVAL — Los Gatos, Mountain View and Wilcox. All three of those teams advanced to the semifinals of the various Central Coast Section divisions. Los Gatos is the defending De Anza Division champion.
“It’s great to add more powerhouses to the league,” said Sacred Heart Prep head coach Mark Grieb, tongue firmly planted in cheek, whose squad went undefeated in capturing the 2022 Bay Division crown.
The three PAL squads — Burlingame, Menlo-Atherton and Sacred Heart Prep? They were bounced in the first round of CCS in 2022.
If nothing else, the six teams in the division will be battled tested for the playoffs. But there is a lot that can happen between now and the start of the postseason in November.
“If you can survive this kind of schedule, you’re going to be a tested, playoff-ready football team,” Grieb said. “But first, you have to survive.”
The Bay Division gets five automatic bids to CCS.
Burlingame Panthers
Burlingame has consistently punched above their weight class and will face more uphill battles in 2023. Head coach John Philipopoulos always gets the most of his team even though the Panthers, which really embraces the us-against-them mentality, are never really out of a game. Always one of the most potent run games in the PAL, the Panthers simply seem to reload every year.
Head coach: John Philipopoulos
2022 record: 2-3 Bay Division, 5-6 overall; CCS DIII first round
Against rest of division since 2004: 12-21
Key players: Senior Zach Shapiro was an all-league tight end last season, leading the Panthers in receiving yards with 325, averaging more than 20 yards per catch. From his linebacker spot, Shapiro, at 6-3, 210 pounds, was the third-leading tackler with 61. He also came up with two interceptions and caused a pair of fumbles. Philipopoulos said Shapiro is being recruited by several Ivy League schools.
With the top three rushers lost to graduation, look for 5-10, 190-pound senior Angelo Medina to feature in the offensive backfield after seeing time last season at all three running back spots. Sam Felton, another senior, returns as a starting corner back, will also get some offensive carries.
Most importantly for Burlingame, Philipopoulos said the team returns four of five starters on the offensive line, anchored by 6-1, 218-pound center Pierce Schuman, who helped lead the Panthers to 1,400 yards rushing and 1,000 yards passing.
That should serve as a security blanket for senior quarterback Eddie Gill, who will start under center for the first time at the varsity level.
Season opener: Friday Aug. 25 vs Capuchino, 7 p.m.
Los Gatos Wildcats
Los Gatos is one of the most successful public school programs in the Central Coast Section. They have won 14 CCS titles since 1988 and six in the last 20 seasons, the latest being the 2019 crown. Over the last nine seasons, they have finished no worse than third in division play.
Head coach: Mark Krail
2022 record: 5-0 De Anza Division, 8-4 overall; CCS DI semifinals
Against rest of division since 2004: 39-10
Key players: Ryan Vernale, 6-2, 255 OL/DT, helped pave way to nearly 2,000 yards rushing as a team last year, protected for more than 1,700 yards passing
AJ Minyard is expected to take over the quarterback duties From graduated Jake Boyd, who threw for more than 1,400 yards. Minyard completed 13-of-20 passes for 152 yards and a score. But the Wildcats also welcomed in Saratoga transfer Shane Timmons, who threw for more than 1,800 yards last season.
Senior Jaylen Thomas is the team’s Swiss Army knife. He led the team in receptions and receiving yards last season, with 36 and 547, respectively, with seven touchdowns. He also added 133 yards and a score on the ground, and in three passing attempts, he was perfect — with two going for touchdowns. Defensively, he came up with a pair of picks and a fumble recovery.
Senior Middle linebacker Spencer Burg enters his third season as a varsity player and was second on the team in tackles last year with 73. Henry Masters, entering his junior year, had a team-leading 79 tackles in 2023.
Season opener: Thursday Aug. 24 vs Soquel, 7 p.m.
Menlo-Atherton Bears
Menlo-Atherton has been a major college pipeline for the last several years, including last season that saw three Bears sign Division I college scholarships. But they were knocked off their Bay Division perch last season and with Los Gatos and Wilcox entering the division, the climb to the top just got that much more difficult.
Head coach: Chris Saunders
2022 record: 3-2 Bay Division, 5-6 overall; CCS DII first round
Against rest of division since 2004: 25-21
Key players: The college connection continues for M-A, with 6-8, 235-pound senior Alek Marshall drawing interest from four-year scouts. While officially listed as a tight end, head coach Chris Saunders will likely split Marshall out wide to take advantage of his catching skills. Last year he hauled in 29 passes for 224 yards and three touchdown playing out of the tight end spot.
Getting the ball to Marshall is 6-2, 180-pound junior quarterback Xander Eschelman, a transfer from Serra. Saunders said there were a number of options under center, but at the end of the day, none of them has a varsity snap to their names.
To take the pressure off the passing game, the Bears will employ a pair of power backs. Senior Jordan Masuisui, at 5-10 and 280 pounds, is the leading returning rusher, going for 411 yards on the ground last year. He’ll also feature on the defensive line.
Joining Masuisui in the backfield will be 5-11, 205-pound senior Mordecai Langi, who will also see time at linebacker.
“We have a lot of thunder,” Saunders said.
The defense will be anchored by middle linebacker Devin Hyde — a 6-6, 235-pound junior who led the team in tackles last season with 83. Saunders said he already holds college offers from Cal and Washington.
“He has a nose for the ball,” Saunders said. “He’s going to be big time.”
Season opener: Friday Aug. 25 vs Bellarmine at San Jose City College, 7 p.m.
Mountain View Spartans
Mountain View has been playing in the “A” division De Anza for the last four seasons, going 9-15 in league play over that time. They have made the CCS playoffs five times in the last 10 years, including semifinal appearances in the last two seasons.
Head coach: Tim Lugo
2022 record: 1-4 De Anza Division, 4-8 overall; CCS DIV semifinals
Against rest of the division since 2004: 3-33-2
Key players: A pass-first offense, the Spartans return two main receiving targets for 2023 in senior Lex Silver and junior Vilami Sekona. Silver led the team with 54 catches for 813 yards and nine scores last year, while Sekona averaged more than 11 yards per catch.
Just as important will be the experience under center. Kevin Conway took every snap at quarterback last year as a junior, throwing for more than 2,100 yards and 21 touchdowns. He did throw 20 interceptions, however.
Senior linebacker Alex Bocchieri leads the defense. He led the team with 85 tackles, including 50 solo and three sacks.
Season opener: Friday Aug. 25 at King’s Academy, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart Prep Gators
Sacred Heart Prep, a year after winning the 5-A state championship, had arguably a better team in 2022, one good enough to go undefeated in capturing the Bay Division title.
But they had a tougher playoff road, one that ended in the first round. The Gators graduated a ton of talented starters from last year, but the cupboard is far from empty.
Head coach: Mark Grieb
2022 record: 5-0 Bay Division, 9-2 overall; CCS DI first round
Against division since 2004: 18-15
Key players: Junior Aseli Fangupo — a 6-0, 280-pound lineman who was first-team, all-league player as a sophomore — enters his third season of varsity ball and is the anchor of an offensive line that returns three starters, including Marat Misra, from last season. Three other returners who saw plenty of line time include Daniel Gee and Chase Smith, juniors, and sophomore Atelea Tau.
But SHP head coach Mark Grieb said Fangupo may be the most talented lineman he’s ever coached.
Senior running back/linebacker Anthony Noto, 6-1, 195 pounds, is another third-year varsity player. He saw significant time on the Gators’ state championship team as a sophomore and was the second-leading rusher last season with nearly 600 yards and seven scores.
Grieb also expects senior running back Ravu Savali to step up into a bigger role this season after only a handful of carries in 2022.
The experience on the line and in the backfield should take some of the pressure off Jack Scully, who will move into the starting quarterback job after serving as a backup last season, seeing limited action.
Season opener: Friday Aug. 25 at Riordan, 3:30 p.m.
Wilcox Chargers
Wilcox, like Los Gatos, has been one of the best public school teams over the last decade. The Chargers won the 2018 state title and have three CCS championships and have been runner-up another eight times. A run-first team, the Chargers rushed for more than 3,000 yards in 2022. But don’t sleep on their passing game, which put up another 1,500 yards through the air last year.
Head coach: Paul Rosa
2022 record: 4-1 De Anza Division, 10-2 overall; CCS DII semifinals
Against rest of division since 2004: 21-18-2
Key players: The Chargers return their leading rusher in 5-7, 155-pound senior Elijah Walker, who ran for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns on 131 carries. He also added 110 receiving yards on nine catching, with two more scores.
Paving the way for ground attack is Arizona-commit Justin Hylkama, a 6-7, 295-pound offensive lineman.
Linebackers Jeremiah Lewis (6-2, 210) and Brayden Rosa (5-10, 220) lead the Wilcox defense and are both coming off big 2022 campaigns. Lewis was virtually unstoppable, finishing with 109 tackles, with three sacks and 14 others for a loss. Rosa added 87 stops.
Season opener: Friday Aug. 25 at Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.