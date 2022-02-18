Boys
SATURDAY
Open Division
No. 5 Bellarmine (9-2-9) at No. 4 Burlingame (13-1-4), 11 a.m.
No. 8 Serra (14-5-1) at No. 1 Branham (16-1-3), 7 p.m.
Division I
No. 8 Aptos (12-3-2) at No. 1 Aragon (9-4-5), 5 p.m.
Division II
No. 6 Menlo-Atherton (6-6-4) at No. 3 Menlo School (12-3-3), 1 p.m.
No. 7 Carlmont (6-5-5) at No. 2 Mountain View (11-4-4), 4:30 p.m.
No. 5 Sobrato (18-1-1) at No. 4 Sacred Heart Prep (11-5-2), 3 p.m.
No. 8 Soquel (13-3-1) at No. 1 Hillsdale (13-5-1), 3 p.m.
Division III
No. 8 Woodside (9-7-2) at No. 1 Valley Christian (9-6-4), 11 a.m.
Division IV
No. 7 El Camino (10-7-1) at No. 2 Sequoia (7-5-6), 3 p.m.
No. 5 Summit Prep (13-3-0) at No. 4 Ceiba College Prep-Watsonville (8-5-2), TBD.
Girls
SATURDAY
Open Division
No. 6 Mitty (11-4-3) at No. 3 Woodside (15-1-1), 5 p.m.
No. 8 Burlingame (13-4-1) at No. 1 Mountain View (18-0-1), TBA
Division I
No. 6 Sequoia (13-4-2) at No. 3 Saratoga (15-2-1), 11 a.m.
No. 5 Los Altos (11-4-3) at No. 4 Notre Dame-Belmont (14-6-0), 3 p.m.
No. 8 Gunn (11-5-4) at No. 1 Carlmont (15-2-2), 11 a.m.
Division II
No. 6 Menlo-Atherton (6-6-6) at No. 3 Christopher-Gilroy (9-5-1), 5 p.m.
No. 7 Menlo School (10-5-4) at No. 2 Live Oak (14-5-1), 11 a.m.
No. 5 Aptos (17-2-1) at No. 4 Sacred Heart Prep (11-6-3), 1 p.m.
Division III
No. 8 Gilroy (9-6-3) at No. 1 San Mateo (14-2-1), 5 p.m.
Division IV
No. 7 North Salinas (9-7-2) at No. 2 Nueva School (9-3-0), TBD
