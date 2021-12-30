There is an episode of “The Big Bang Theory” where the guys are discussing the finer points of time travel. In discussing the possibility of “Back to the Future”-type time travel, they came to the conclusion that when Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly character went back in time, he was really in an alternate universe.
I use this long-winded setup as a way of describing 2021, and really, most of 2020. I simply have a hard time wrapping my head around what has transpired over the last 20 months because they all have kind of blended together and have simply chalked it up to living in an alternate universe.
Not so much Superman’s “Bizzaro World,” where everything is the exact opposite, but more in a “The Matrix” type of way. Where everything appears normal, but something is just — off.
I simply having a hard time with time lines right now. Terms like “last season,” “last year” and “normal” have me doing math and deductive reasoning: when you say “last season,” do you mean the 2021 spring sports season or the 2019 season? “Normal” — compared to what? While some sports played in the 2021 spring season did not “count,” others played all the way through to Central Coast Section championships, it’s hard to reference it all as a single season.
2021 was such a roller coaster year when it comes to local sports, the best way to go about it is to do it chronologically. But first, you have to go back to November and December of 2020 to get a true feeling for what happened in 2021 because without the rise of Golden State High School Football Coaches Association, in tandem with the “Let Them Play” movement that sprung up, the 2021 spring season may not have happened.
Spearheaded by Serra football coach Patrick Walsh, the GSHSFCA and the “Let Them Play” advocates, these two organizations all but dragged high school sports back onto the schedule.
As 2020 turned into 2021, there was growing hope that something might happen. January was spent protesting, pleading and prodding for the return of youth sports.
In February — boom! Outdoor sports were given the go-ahead to compete. Prior to February 2021, I had covered only a handful of cross country meets, and none were a regular-season race. But 334 days after covering the San Mateo-Hillsdale boys’ tennis match, I was on the Menlo-Atherton campus for a dual cross country meet between Half Moon Bay and the Bears.
And I couldn’t have been happier.
The winner that day? Everyone who competed. Every runner who had spent 11 months training — likely by themselves — for a day many knew might not come.
Once sports like cross country, and girls’ golf and tennis started competing with little ill effect from the coronavirus, sports schedules started popping up. The biggie was football being given the green light, just beating a deadline that enabled teams to play up to six games for a season that started in mid-March and ended in mid-April.
Meanwhile, everyone is juggling color-coded tiers, where and when masks need to be worn and who has taken — and passed — their COVID test.
For all the talk of “normal,” it felt like anything but.
But we were back on the field.
So, in February, athletes were allowed to compete for the sheer thrill of competing, knowing their would be no postseason. The same was said of the football season — just happy to be playing.
After the football season was given the go-ahead, basketball and volleyball were the next to get their season played, along with soccer. At first, it was just about getting back on the court and the pitch. But that wasn’t enough for some and after months of just wanting to play, suddenly the demand was for CCS playoffs. While the section postseason was, technically, never canceled in some instances, many leagues were content to just play a regular season.
Somewhere along the way, however, leagues began reversing course and suddenly, playoffs for basketball and soccer were scheduled — ready or not.
By this time, it was almost a foregone conclusion there would be a full baseball and softball season, with playoffs. Track and field was back on the track, and in the field, and there was a furious scramble to finish up the season, finally ending in mid-June after nearly every senior had already walked in their graduation ceremony.
But we did it. In less than six months, there was a truncated football season, to go along with a full season of basketball, soccer, baseball, softball and track.
Once the 2021 spring season concluded, it was already time to start gearing up for the 2021-22 season and as the coronavirus began to ebb, phrases like “back to normal” were bandied about. And they mostly were — but it seemed weekly during the recently concluded fall season that there was some kind of COVID cancellation, just enough to remind you that we’re done with this pandemic yet.
But thanks to high vaccination rates and conscientious mask-wearing in San Mateo County, most schools, coaches, teams and athletes managed to stay on course. We returned to a normal schedule in the fall, with football and volleyball going off, mostly, without a hitch. None of the big games, like rivalry games and the playoffs, were severely impacted by COVID, which was a blessing. There were cancellations of some contests because of the virus early in the season, but teams and schools seemed to get a handle on things.
Now it’s basketball, soccer and wrestling season and we’re already seeing the latest COVID variant, omicron, taking a toll as games, especially basketball, have been beset with cancellations.
But thanks to the growing amount of science and research about the virus, a positive test is no longer a death sentence for a program. Last year, a basketball player testing positive for COVID may have scuttled the season. Now, it’s simply about being clear of symptoms before a return is allowed.
But it is also an indication that we’re still not done with this thing. As the calendar moves to 2022, I can’t help but feel the more things change, the more they stay the same.
So, if you want to continue playing in the new year, the advice is the same as last year: be smart. Be responsible. Wash your hands. Wear your mask when asked. Get vaccinated, get boosted. Try to avoid large, close-contact gatherings. Don’t be scared, but also don’t be reckless.
Just like in 2021, 2022 brings a new meaning to the phrase, “Have a happy and healthy new year!”
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
