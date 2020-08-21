Julian Merryweather has not let anything stand in his way as he worked his way through professional baseball. Not when the 2010 Serra graduate went 0-7 his sophomore year at Skyline. Not when he missed the 2018 and 2019 seasons after having Tommy John surgery.
Merryweather persevered through it all and Thursday, the 28-year-old made his big league debut, pitching 1 1/3 innings of relief in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 3-2 win over Philadelphia in the first game of a doubleheader in Buffalo, New York.
Relieving starter Chase Anderson with two outs in the fourth inning, Merryweather pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hit with a trio of strikeouts. He did not appear in the second game, as the Blue Jays completed the sweep with a 9-8 win in the night cap.
The 6-4, 215-pound Merryweather has always had the stuff. His senior year at Serra, he went 8-1 with a 3.00 ERA, throwing four complete games. But his progressed stalled at Skyline, culminating with a disastrous 0-7 sophomore campaign with a 6.57 ERA.
But he was fifth in the Coast Pacific Division in strikeouts with 54, a sign of things to come.
Merryweather didn’t let that poor season define him, however, transferring to Oklahoma Baptist University, an NAIA power.
In 2013, his junior season, Merryweather rediscovered his mojo, going 10-2 with a 2.55 ERA, with 76 strikeouts in 81 innings of work. His senior year, 2014, things finally fell into place, as he posted a record of 12-3 and an ERA of 1.07, the second-best season in program history.
But the real eye-popping numbers were the 132 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
““I wasn’t the best version of myself in those years (at Skyline),” Merryweather told Daily Journal reporter Terry Bernal in October 2018. “I was still trying to figure out what worked and what didn’t. When I went to OBU … it was really my last year there when things started to click.”
Merryweather parlayed that season into being drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Indians in the summer of 2018 and he made his minor-league debut weeks later, going 1-2 with a 3.66 ERA with Short-Season Mahoning Valley.
From there, it was steady rise through the Cleveland system:
• 2015 — low-A ball
• 2016 — high-A ball, double-A
He started the 2017 season at double-A, making nine starts with 52 strikeouts in 50.2 innings. Later in the summer, he was promoted to triple-A Columbus, Ohio, where he made 16 starts and finished with 76 strikeouts in 78 innings.
Combined, Merryweather had 128 strikeouts in 128.2 innings of work, featured a mid-90s fastball and was the No. 17 prospect in the entirety of the Cleveland system at the end of the 2017 season, at which time he was added to the Cleveland 40-man roster and reported to big league camp in 2018.
A week into spring training, however, he felt a twinge in his elbow and ended up getting Tommy John surgery. It cost him not only all of 2018, but most of 2019 as well. During that time, he was dealt to Toronto for Josh Donaldson — Merryweather was the player in the “a player to be named” swap.
Merryweather did not return to the mound until the end of the 2019 season, making a total of two appearances — one in rookie ball and one at single-A. They weren’t great outings as he gave up six runs on nine hits in six innings of work. His strikeout numbers were there, though, with sevens Ks in those six innings and he did earn a call-up to the big club, but did not appear in a game.
He entered spring training with the big club this past spring, but was sent to Toronto’s triple-A team in Buffalo, New York in early March. Merryweather caught a break, however, when he was assigned to the Blue Jays’ alternate training site after the minor league season was scuttled because of the pandemic.
He was recalled to the Blue Jays Tuesday and made his first appearance Thursday.
“I would never have given up on baseball, even though [2012] was one of my worst years in my entire baseball career,” Merryweather told Bernal shortly after being drafted in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.