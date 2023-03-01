It’s win or go home in the CIF Nor Cal playoffs. But bringing home a win as a No. 16 seed is a rare feat.
The No. 16-seed Carlmont Scots (19-8) paid no mind to the odds, traveling to Walnut Creek for the Northern California Division III boys’ basketball playoff opener and stunning No. 1 Las Lomas with a 70-66 victory.
“We’re excited,” Carlmont head coach Ron Ozorio said. “We’ve been giant killers all along. We’ve played in hostile environments before … so we knew we could get this.”
Sophomore Camden Ngo hit the biggest shot of the night, a corner 3 with less than a minute to go to give Carlmont the lead.
The Scots had been leading most of the night but were getting pushed around in the paint. Las Lomas (21-11) used its size, particularly the reach of Mike Wood and Jack Halpin, a pair of 6-6 seniors, to stabilize Carlmont’s transition-style offense. The Knights took the lead with five minutes to go on a flurry of put-backs.
The two teams traded leads down the stretch, and the Scots kept it close for Ngo’s transition 3 out of the corner. A transfer out of Redwood High School-Larkspur, Ngo had to release the contested 3 over one of the Knights’ bigs streaking up the baseline. He said he isn’t quite sure how he got it over him.
“I don’t know,” Ngo said. “He might have just been a little late.”
“That one might have been one of the biggest [3-pointers I’ve ever hit] because it was Nor Cals against a team that was pretty good,” Ngo said.
Even in the minutes after the game, Ngo said he didn’t recall seeing the shot go in. But the reaction of his teammates in hostile territory was still fresh in his brain.
“It just changed the tide of the game,” Ngo said. “Everyone got a lot more energetic off it.”
Seniors Matthew Abiezzi and Enzo Carvalho scored 16 points apiece for the Scots, while senior Nate Wong totaled 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Carlmont hit 11 3s as a team.
Playing spoiler is familiar territory for the Scots. Last year, in the second round of the Nor Cal Division IV tournament, they traveled to Redding as a No. 7 seed and knocked off No. 2 University Prep 57-48.
However, Ozorio said Tuesday’s win might be the biggest in program history.
“Yeah, absolutely,” Ozorio said. “Last year when we were up at Redding and beat the 2-seed, that will always be up there. And we’ve beat Menlo-Atherton couple times (over the years). … But I’d put this at the top of the list.”
With the win, the Scots advance to the second round of the Nor Cal Division III tournament. Carlmont will be on the road to the East Bay to face No. 9 Oakland Thursday at 7 p.m. Oakland won its opener on the road as well, knocking off No. 8 Ponderosa-Shingle Springs 78-50.
