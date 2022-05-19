The Central Coast Section held its baseball seeding meeting Wednesday and, when the pairings were published, other than Serra not making the Division I bracket and two Peninsula Athletic League teams earning at-large berths, there were not a lot of surprises.
The top 48 teams, based on power points, are listed 1 through 48. The eight teams with the most points are put in Division I, the next eight in Division II and so on. First-round games begin Saturday at the home of the higher seed.
So with St. Francis (26-4) earning the No. 1 seed in Division I, the Lancers were the top team in the section. PAL Bay Division champion Carlmont (20-6-1) earned a spot in Division I, getting the No. 6 seed and going on the road to No. 3 Palo Alto (24-5) at 1 p.m. The winner plays the winner of No. 2 Valley Christian (23-6-1) and No. 7 Aptos (23-6).
Serra (13-14), while not in Division I, still made the playoffs with plenty to spare. The Padres earned the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Mountain View at 10 a.m.
The winner will play either No. 1 Mitty (18-10) or No. 8 Leigh (19-8) in the second round Thursday at Santa Clara’s Washington Park.
Division III sees three PAL teams make the cut. Burlingame (16-11), the PAL Bay Division runner-up, got the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 Homestead (15-12) at 1 p.m.
No. 7 Menlo-Atherton (12-15) will travel to No. 2 Santa Cruz (15-13) for a noon game. The Burlingame-Homestead, M-A-Santa Cruz winners will meet in Wednesday’s semifinal at a time and place to be determined.
The third PAL team is eighth-seeded Aragon (16-9), which lost seven of its last nine and just missed being the top seed in the Division IV bracket.
Instead, the Dons will take on Division III top seed Los Gatos (13-16) at 11 a.m. The winner takes on the winner of No. 4 Monterey (14-13) and No. 5 Santa Clara (16-11).
Sequoia (9-17-1), the defending Division II champs, is the lone San Mateo County team in Division IV. The fifth-seeded Ravens will be in Watsonville to take on No. 4 St. Francis-Watsonville (20-6) at 1 p.m. The winner gets the winner of No. 1 Santa Teresa (20-7) and No. 8 Soledad (20-7).
Division V sees half of the eight-team field from the PAL, led by top-seeded Capuchino (17-10). The Mustangs will host No. 8 Christopher-Gilroy (8-13) at 4 p.m. at Mills. The winner of No. 5 Half Moon Bay (16-10), the PAL Ocean Division champ and No. 4 Harbor (16-11), which faceoff at 1 p.m. in Santa Cruz, will play the Cap-Christopher winner in the semifinals.
On the other end of the bracket, rivals Sacred Heart Prep (14-13) and Menlo School (14-10-1) could face off in the second round if they prevail in the first round. The Gators are seeded sixth and will be at No. 3 Scotts Valley (11-15-1) at 11 a.m., while the seventh-seeded Knights will be on the road at No. 2 Evergreen Valley (19-7) at 1 p.m.
Division IV has the final PAL team, Lake Division champ Terra Nova (17-5), which garnered the No. 4 seed. The Tigers will host No. 5 Stevenson (15-6) at 4 p.m. Saturday. The winner plays the winner of No. 1 Monte Vista Christian (18-8-1) and No. 8 Summit Shasta (17-2). That game is at noon Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.