Troy Franklin was the first to console Menlo-Atherton teammate Jayden Stanley following Friday night’s overtime loss.
In a rematch of last year’s Central Coast Section championship game, the No. 4-seed M-A Bears fell 42-35 in an overtime heartbreaker to the No. 5 Wilcox Chargers (9-2 overall).
In a game that saw a M-A (7-4) recover from three different one-score deficits, and a first-half power outage that put the game on hold for over 20 minutes, it all came down to one last-ditch try in overtime, trailing by 7, on fourth-and-goal from the Wilcox 17-year line.
Bears quarterback Matt Macleod rolled out left and had his star receiver Franklin (five catches, 116 yards) wide open in the end zone, but instead took a shot for Stanley in the corner. With the throw pulling Stanley wide, the junior receiver tried to corral it with a diving grab, but it winged off his fingertip to end the game, as well as M-A’s season.
“Just to stay up,” Franklin said of his words to Stanley in the wake of the loss, “because we all drop passes, or have people depend on us and it just doesn’t go our way. So, we just have to keep him up. We were all a team. We all had mess-ups tonight. We’re all brothers, so I’ve got his back.”
Macleod had a big passing night as M-A turned to the shock-and-awe aerial assault. The sophomore — who made his varsity debut last year in M-A’s 33-28 win over Wilcox in the CCS Open Division I championship game — was 18-of-28 passing for 352 yards and four touchdowns.
That final incompletion, however, is a devastating way to end such a prolific night, especially since Stanley was not the intended target on the play.
“No,” M-A head coach Steve Papin said. “Troy Frankilin was wide open in the end zone. We ran him on an under. I knew they were going to come out in zone, and in zone you’re not going to look for Troy, you’re just going to try and cover your zone. And he just ran right across the middle of the field and was wide open. Matt saw the corner was open too, so he took a shot.”
While the Bears lived and died with the passing game, Wilcox hammered away on the ground. Senior running back Paul Rosa ran for a tireless 171 yards on 35 carries with two touchdowns, including the game-winner.
With the Chargers getting the ball first in the overtime period — with each team getting a shot to possess the ball for four downs from the opposition’s 10-yard line — the sturdy and slick 5-8 running back bounced off tackle on second down for an 8-yard score.
“I was excited,” Rosa said. “I always like to keep my composure. I’m not an emotional guy, really. But I was really excited.”
M-A was without its best solution to try and contain Rosa as senior linebacker Joey Posthauer played just a handful of plays in the first half. Posthauer strained a hamstring in practice midweek and did not play for most of the game Friday. The Bears turned to sophomore Sione Vaka to make his first varsity start.
How much did Posthauer’s absence hurt M-A?
“A lot,” Papin said. “His leadership, his understanding. We had guy in tonight, it was his first varsity game really as a sophomore. And, got to work on it.”
M-A stepped onto the field with a big-play mindset and showed it off both the first and last plays of the opening half. Macleod went to the air on the game’s first play from scrimmage and hit a wide-open Franklin for an 80-yard bomb just 13 seconds into the game.
Then, facing a 28-21 deficit with under a minute to play in the half, Macleod was forced to work much harder to get the ball downfield, scrambling around in the backfield with abandon until getting an open look for Jalen Moss (five catches, 150 yards) cutting back over the middle. Moss took a reception in stride and bolted 51 yards for a score to send the Bears surging into the halftime locker room after tying the first-half offensive shootout 28-28.
“We were going to try and establish the run,” Papin said. “We thought we were bigger up front. And then … (running back) Thomas Taufui got a little banged up and they started doing some things, blitzing us, and really getting into the backfield. So, we figured let’s let our athletes play. And that’s why we opened it up.”
Between the bookend touchdowns, though, Rosa was eating up monumental yards. He made a statement on the Chargers’ first possession with Rosa opening with a 45-yard pickup to the M-A 10. Two plays later, the senior pounded in the score to tie it 7-7.
M-A went right back up on a seven-play drive, capped by a 46-yard rushing score by Francisco Sanchez. But Wilcox went on the march. Despite getting pinned to their own 5, the Chargers used 20 plays to eat up 95 yards — including three third-down and two fourth-down conversions — before senior Isaiah Flores slammed in for a 1-yard score, tying it 14-14.
Later in the half, M-A had to tie it again on a 29-yard pass from Macleod to Justin Anderson. But immediately after that, the field lights went out due to the automatic timer powering them down. When play was resumed, Rosa busted a big 28-yard run to midfield. Four plays later, he bounced off tackle for a 38-yard score to give Wilcox its second lead of the night.
The Chargers took a 35-28 lead midway through the third quarter when Rosa cashed in on one of his teams two pass completions of the night. The senior took and option pitch right, but then heaved downfield for Aaron Ah Sing for a 73-yard score.
M-A came up clutch to tie it with 3:08 remaining in regulation though. On fourth-and-goal from the Wilcox 8, the Bears went to their star Franklin for a jump-ball in the end zone. Franklin was in double coverage, but outleapt both defenders to haul in the critical TD catch.
But Wilcox answered the bell in overtime. The Chargers now advance to the CCS Division I semifinals. They will meet the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 1 Serra and No. 8 Half Moon Bay.
Under Papin in his first year, M-A earned its second straight Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division title.
“This was our first year with our new staff, so we just plan to come back stronger next year,” Franklin said. “Just make a longer run.”
