The Hillsdale lady kickers did all they could do Tuesday to try and secure thoroughfare into the Central Coast Section girls’ soccer playoffs.
Now, the postseason fate of the Lady Knights is in the hands of the CCS committee.
Hillsdale (8-2 PAL Ocean, 14-3-3 overall) closed out the regular season with a 3-2 win over Capuchino to secure second place in the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division. The loss for Cap (8-1-1, 13-3-4), the PAL Ocean champions, was its first in league of the season.
“As a captain, I’m so happy,” said Olivia Bear, Hillsdale’s senior captain who scored the go-ahead goal in the 44th minute. “We really wanted that win. We’re the first team to beat Capuchino … so it just feels really good to secure the win.”
Now Hillsdale has to play the waiting game. Four PAL teams are guaranteed automatic bids to the CCS playoffs — the three top finishers from the PAL Bay Division, and the PAL Ocean champion. For the past several years, the second-place team in the Ocean Division has earned a CCS at-large berth.
“We don’t know,” Hillsdale coach Jina Button said. “Tomorrow we’re going to crunch numbers with one of our guys at school … but we’re really hoping if we get in. We’re not sure if we have the points, but we don’t know.”
It was a day of quick responses by the Knights, who answered each of Capuchino’s goals with scores in the two minutes to follow.
“Usually that doesn’t happen to us,” Bear said. “We just really wanted it today. We just really dug deep and, when we saw them get the goal, we were so mad it was just like — either we win or nothing. So, we’ve got to get that goal.”
Cap jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute when senior Aliza Perez caught a rebound directly off the crossbar on an attempt from Joelle Fong. Perez took the ricochet outside the left post and pounded home the goal with a wide-open look.
Two minutes later, Hillsdale tied it up on a similar play. Senior midfielder Katia Economou advanced into the penalty box and fired from up top with her shot rattling the crossbar and careening straight down. Senior forward Alexandria Stevens came away with the rebound right in front of the cage and kneed it in for the equalizer.
Hillsdale took the lead before the half when sophomore Maggie Sena took a cross from Alyssa Cano and hammered it inside the opposite post.
Then in the second half, the teams exchanged two quick goals.
Cap tied it in the 42nd minute when junior Summer Ferris drove up the right side a knocked a goal past a dive by Hillsdale goalkeeper Caitlin Regan, tying it 2-2. But the Knights, again, answered right back, with Bear taking aim on a give-and-go from senior Stella Marcisz to score the game-winner.
“I felt so good,” Bear said. “I thought it was a really good shot. I was so happy. I was like — I can’t miss this.”
Capuchino was playing short two starters, including senior sweeper Jaeda Flores, who last Thursday in a 1-1 tie against South City, was levied with a red card after the final whistle. Flores loomed large in the South City match, scoring the equalizer in the last five minutes of the contest.
That tie against third-place South City clinched the PAL Ocean Division title for the Mustangs.
“We made some big changes,” Flores said of Tuesday’s lineup. “It definitely showed. I mean, we lost, but it was a nice experience for everybody to experience different positions that they never played before.”
Yielding three goals was a season worst in league play for the Mustangs, who totaled six shutouts in Ocean Division matches this year.
“I think our defense is really strong,” Fong said. “We’ve obviously had our up and downs with injuries, and some of our centers have been injures. But I think all of our defense has really stepped up to play their best and help the team any way they can.”
But Hillsdale’s tandem of Bear and Marcisz did what they signed up to do with the varsity soccer team. Both seniors, the two entered the season with just one year’s worth of high school soccer experience between the two of them. Due to club soccer commitments, Bear hadn’t played for Hillsdale since she was a freshman. Marcisz had never played at Hillsdale.
The two worked out their rivalry on the club circuit and decided to play varsity soccer as seniors. Bear used to play for the California Thorns Academy, a team that went up against Marcisz’s San Jose Earthquakes Academy on several occasions.
“We were always rivals on different teams,” Bear said. “Kind of like enemies. And now we play together, and it’s great.”
