It just feels like Half Moon Bay is on the verge of doing something special — again.
It was a mere two seasons ago when the Cougars marched into gridiron lore, winning their first 14 games that culminated in a Northern California championship. Now, two years later, with an entirely different cast of characters, these Cougars are making their mark in a remarkably similar style.
Half Moon Bay, the 2019 version, marched to its sixth consecutive win to start the year Friday night, taking down Hillsdale 27-13 at Mazzoncini Stadium. While the Cougars’ offense was typically efficient, the defense threw down the gauntlet early and went on to hold the Knights to 168 yards of total offense.
“I thought our defense was lights out,” Half Moon Bay head coach Keith Holden said. “They have a good offensive line and a really good running back, and they mix in enough pass to keep you honest. And I thought our players played great. Defensively we played great.”
Up front, HMB defensive ends Cade Duncan and Luis Antonio minded the edges all night. Keeping Hillsdale’s rush attack in check has proven a chore this season, specifically senior fastback Nathan Iskander, who entered with 815 ground yards in five games. But the Cougars kept Hillsdale running parallel to the line of scrimmage, seldom allowing them to cut upfield with any effectiveness.
The Cougars held Iskander to a season-low 22 yards on 11 carries.
“[Iskander] was fast and he had nice cutbacks,” Half Moon Bay defensive back Oz Monroy said. “But our D-line helped us a lot with the backfield. … We watched a lot of film and we had to cover our gaps and not leave anything open because we saw they always cut back.”
Half Moon Bay (2-0 PAL Ocean, 6-0 overall) countered with 297 yards of total offense, including 141 total yards from sophomore quarterback Will Moffitt (95 yards passing, 46 rushing) and 22 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns from junior running back Tristan Hofmann.
The Cougars opened with an impressive drive, using 14 plays to move 70 yards, needing a third-down conversion and two fourth-down conversions to do so.
The early game-changer came on a fourth-and-10 fake punt just shy of midfield. Hillsdale came up with a clutch third-down stop, with defensive end Giovanni Braccini-Lopez and linebacker Kasimili “Baby” Tongamoa swarming on a quarterback keeper to hit Moffitt for no gain.
“After the third-down stop, we were all pumped up,” Tongamoa said. “But that fourth down just really caught us off guard. It was a big momentum turn.”
When HMB dispatched Hofmann as the punter on fourth down, the junior immediately locked and loaded to fire a pass to Connor Quosig in the flat, who dashed 13 yards for a critical first down, leaving the Hillsdale tackler slapping the turf in frustration.
“We worked on that all week and we got it,” Quosig said. “So, that was big.. … I didn’t expect a (fake) punt on the first drive but he called it and our players, our team, we got it.”
After five straight run plays, Moffitt went to the air to hit Monroy at the 1-yard line for a 25-yard completion. Hofmann scored on the following play, an inside toss that let the workhorse blast across the goal line to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead.
Then the HMB defense went to work. The Knights didn’t move the ball out of their own territory with their first possession, with HMB getting a highlight-reel sack from Monroy — the first of his varsity career — on second down as the senior blitzed the blindside and took down Hillsdale quarterback Dylan Loftus for a 6-yard loss.
“I kind of fell for the play action so I slowed down a bit,” Monroy said. “But then I saw him keep the ball so I just ran and hit him.”
On the ensuing play, Hillsdale had a golden opportunity slip through its fingers when Loftus aired out a bomb 40 yards downfield for a wide-open receiver, but the pass was dropped, forcing the Knights to punt.
HMB drove the ball to the Hillsdale 10 but couldn’t convert on fourth-and-1, with Moffitt getting dropped for a loss. But a quick three-and-out, and a short punt gave the Cougars the ball right back with exceptional field position at the Hillsdale 17. Three plays later, Moffitt connected with junior Nohea Sharp on a timing route in the front corner of the end zone, with Sharp making a picturesque over-the-shoulder grab for the score.
Hillsdale (1-1, 4-2) got a breath of life just before the half. Facing third-and-13 from their own 44, the Knights advanced on a 22-yard pass. On the next play, as time expired, Loftus connected with Johnny Goode on a 36-yard Hail Mary pass to cut the deficit to 14-6 — thanks to a blocked point-after try by Hofmann — at the half.
“That felt great,” Hillsdale head coach Mike Parodi said. “We had it. I thought we were going to be able to come in in the third quarter and get something. We just couldn’t get something popping. We got chunks but not big enough chunks. Testament to [Half Moon Bay]. We’ve got to get better.”
Half Moon Bay didn’t allow a first down on Hillsdale’s first two possessions of the second half. But that didn’t stop the Knights from making it interesting.
The Cougars added to their lead after forcing a punt out of the back of the end zone. Taking over at the Hillsdale 25-yard line, Half Moon Bay marched in capped by a 3-yard toss to Quosig to up the lead to 20-6.
On the ensuing kickoff, however, Hillsdale senor Xavier Childs blasted through the middle and rambled up the sideline for an 89-yard return for a touchdown. The 20-13 margin was as close as the Knights would get though.
The Cougars got three late sacks— one from Duncan and two from senior linebacker Weston Henry — and the offense marched down for on more score midway through the fourth quarter, with Hofmann pounding in a 2-yard run.
Monroy all but sealed the win with an interception, his second of the year, nabbing a Loftus pass on third-and-22 with just under three minutes to go.
With the win, the Cougars are the first team in the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division to win two games. It is now Half Moon Bay’s division to lose, as the other five team have already suffered one loss apiece.
“This win was huge for us,” Quosig said. “Our coaches told us all week that this was the championship game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.